WORC bill gets full backing of MLAs

(CNS): The Legislative Assembly has given its backing to overhaul the current immigration system with the introduction of a new labour agency dealing with the management of work permits as well as the development of local workers. In the LA on Monday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the bill to create the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) unit was a “new approach to migration management” that put the interests of Caymanians first while allowing employers to attract the highest calibre of people needed for the jurisdiction to remain competitive.

The challenge of finding the proper balance between these goals had plagued governments for decades, McLaughlin said, and despite a multitude of changes to the immigration law, nothing succeeded, so it was time for fundamental reform.

The premier outlined the Immigration (Transition) Bill for the House, explaining that it would separate labour-related immigration matters from border control, with the two new parts being managed under their own legislative frameworks. The bill to create the new Customs and Border Control Agency is expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

As he presented the bill that establishes WORC, the premier said that the legislation would be brought back to the LA early in the New Year with further amendments relating to the technology development of the agency, which, he explained, was not yet complete. But in order to begin the separation and transition to the new agency, government had to bring this first enabling law, he told the LA.

McLaughlin said that once created, WORC will have a duty to promote the employment of local people, help them find and keep jobs, career development and support employers in developing local staff. It will also be tasked with identifying industry needs and skill gaps, and advising government on policy based on the collection of data and information about the labour market.

The premier said that he hoped the new agency would pave the way for a closer relationship between employers and government. He said the work permit process would be more closely monitored but it would also be more streamlined and efficient.

Employers would in future be able to make their permit applications online and submitting documents would be simplified, and all vacancies will go through the national clearing house portal at WORC, the premier explained.

He revealed that employers can continue to advertise their vacancies wherever they like but the mandatory requirement will be to post all jobs on the new government portal; employers will no longer have to run print advertisements in the local newspaper when seeking a permit. The premier said this directive would be in the amending bill, as the creation of the national job clearing portal would be part of the information technology platform that was still being developed.

McLaughlin said that while his government was trying really hard to set the country on a sound economic foundation, he accepted that there was still discrimination and prejudice towards Caymanians in the workplace. But he anticipated that the new agency would offer more visibility regarding labour supply and industry decision-making over jobs. He said the ultimate goal was for WORC to help government achieve full employment for Caymanians.

The premier said he still planned to bring legislation for a fair employment commission but other things had taken priority and it would be next year before a bill for that would come to the Legislative Assembly.

“This government is sincere in doing everything it can to provide opportunities for young Caymanians,” the premier said, adding that people were already doing better and were more upbeat about their fortunes and circumstances.

While the opposition largely supported the legislation, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller made a number of suggestions and questioned the wisdom of including issues relating to permanent residency and Caymanian status grants in with the labour function. He said this “would cause confusion” and noted that the government should also be updating the labour laws alongside the creation of WORC.

Miller pointed to the need to flag up expiring permits to give locals the chance to prepare for potential vacancies and also called for board members to be interviewed and selected based on their skills and experience, not political affiliation.

The bill sailed through the main debate with full cross bench support from members present at the time of the vote. The companion legislation, the Customs and Border Control Bill, which will spell the end of the existing immigration department, will be debated Wednesday, according to the current LA meeting’s schedule.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Laws, Politics