Woman trapped after crashing car into light pole

(CNS): A woman who crashed a blue Kia Rio into a light pole in Prospect on Sunday night was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued from the car by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. The collision, which caused significant damage to the front of the Kia, broke the pole half and caused a power outage in the area. After the woman was freed from the car she was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services, where she is still receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cayman Utilities Company (CUC) was contacted by police after the crash so they could begin work to restore power, though it is understood the power was out in and around the area of the crash until the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said that the crash is now under investigation.

Category: Local News