Witnesses wanted to violent assault on woman

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is looking for witnesses to an assault on a woman at Smith Cove during an early morning public altercation on Sunday. Police arrested a 31-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of assault after the incident, in which he is accused of punching a woman in the face during a physical struggle at the popular beach location. Police said that the suspect and the victim were at the cove when the man became physically aggressive and prevented the woman from leaving. During the struggle, the man hit the woman in the face and witnesses called the police, after which the man left the area in a car.

He was located later that morning and taken into custody on suspicion of assault. But police are now appealing for witnesses who were in the area anytime between the hours of 1:00am and 4:00am and may have seen the couple and the violent assault.

Anyone with any information can contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

