Dangers of wetlands pollution exposed

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) conducted tests on samples of waste dumped into areas of wetlands around George Town, and a laboratory in Florida found that they contain carcinogens. The NRA was caught on camera by the TV news this summer dumping the sludgy material it cleans out of stormwater wells into the wetlands, which may have been happening for years, according to recently released board minutes from the Water Authority. Following the revelations by Cayman 27, the Water Authority took samples and sent them to a US lab, where Benzo(a)pyrene was found, along with other potentially harmful “semi-volatile organics” and other pollutants.

The Water Authority minutes show that the chemical pollution is likely to have come from vehicle emissions that had been flushed into the drains during rainy weather.

“There is insufficient information to confirm that the presence of semi-volatile organics in the sludge samples is directly related to the well-cleaning waste,” the Water Authority said in the minutes. “However, it is likely that the semi-volatile organics in the sludge originate from vehicle emissions that are deposited on the surface and are flushed into the stormwater drainage wells after rainfall.”

The authority said that inert materials such as concrete and sand, which do not decompose, had also been dumped into the wetland areas.

The minutes confirmed that arrangements have now been made to ensure that the sludge which the NRA was pumping into the wetland habitat will now go to the George Town landfill, where it will be deposited in a special purpose-built trench.

Before 2007, the NRA disposed of material in the wastewater treatment pond at the Water Authority’s wastewater treatment works. However, the Water Authority stopped this practice because it was concerned that the NRA trucks could possibly collapse the embankment of the pond when driving on it, according to the authority’s minutes.

When the Water Authority stopped accepting it in 2007, the Department of Environmental Health initially gave the NRA permission to deposit its waste at the landfill. But permission was later withdrawn, though it has never been made clear why. After that, the NRA began dumping the sludge into the wetlands off the Linford Pierson Highway.

