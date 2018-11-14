Dangers of wetlands pollution exposed
(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) conducted tests on samples of waste dumped into areas of wetlands around George Town, and a laboratory in Florida found that they contain carcinogens. The NRA was caught on camera by the TV news this summer dumping the sludgy material it cleans out of stormwater wells into the wetlands, which may have been happening for years, according to recently released board minutes from the Water Authority. Following the revelations by Cayman 27, the Water Authority took samples and sent them to a US lab, where Benzo(a)pyrene was found, along with other potentially harmful “semi-volatile organics” and other pollutants.
The Water Authority minutes show that the chemical pollution is likely to have come from vehicle emissions that had been flushed into the drains during rainy weather.
“There is insufficient information to confirm that the presence of semi-volatile organics in the sludge samples is directly related to the well-cleaning waste,” the Water Authority said in the minutes. “However, it is likely that the semi-volatile organics in the sludge originate from vehicle emissions that are deposited on the surface and are flushed into the stormwater drainage wells after rainfall.”
The authority said that inert materials such as concrete and sand, which do not decompose, had also been dumped into the wetland areas.
The minutes confirmed that arrangements have now been made to ensure that the sludge which the NRA was pumping into the wetland habitat will now go to the George Town landfill, where it will be deposited in a special purpose-built trench.
Before 2007, the NRA disposed of material in the wastewater treatment pond at the Water Authority’s wastewater treatment works. However, the Water Authority stopped this practice because it was concerned that the NRA trucks could possibly collapse the embankment of the pond when driving on it, according to the authority’s minutes.
When the Water Authority stopped accepting it in 2007, the Department of Environmental Health initially gave the NRA permission to deposit its waste at the landfill. But permission was later withdrawn, though it has never been made clear why. After that, the NRA began dumping the sludge into the wetlands off the Linford Pierson Highway.
Category: environmental health, Health, health and safety, Land Habitat, Science & Nature
What ever happened to the cancer registry?
Plus, there must be leaching into the water that is used for our drinking purposes. Reverse Osmosis equipment only gets rid of certain contaminants.
Does the Water Company test for these cancer causing compounds?
I wait to see the comments blaming the government. Start living greener and utilizing our recycling resources people!!
NRA is government.
Cancer ‘cures’ are big business – maybe we can cash in on this?
I have seen these NRA trucks on the side of Linford Pierson highway but I always thought they were taking water out of the ponds to spray / wash the roads. Did not expect that they were dumping waste water!!!
Q. What is the ecological difference between dumping this waste water out along ETH or pumping it out on top of the adjacent unlined trash mound to leach out? One way or another, it goes back into the same canals and out into North Sound. Neither option seems very smart to me.
this place toxic…just the other day i observed the neighbor pumping his septic dry into payrick island canal…uggh disgusting…no wonder so much cancer???
Video and send to DEH!
some of the sewage companies are dumping the waste they collect into ponds as well….
smell prospect when a southerly wind!?
Benzo(a)pyrene is very common. We inhale it daily from car exhaust fumes along with many other similar compounds. It is also produced when tobacco is smoked or wood is burnt.
Benzo(a)pyrene is also found in jerk chicken and other grilled foods where meat can potentially blacken.
We have damage control mechanisms built into our DNA to combat it.
Thank you. People will fear monger over anything. People burn bush inna dem yaad daily and no one freaks out about the benzopyrene left behind in the ash in the soil.
Water Authority is another offender. When the old sewage ponds were desludged where did all that sludge contaminated with something worse go? Exactly, right on the dump. And following a hurricane, C&D waste is stockpiled around the island and subsequently gets set a light. Arsenic and chromium from burned pressure treated lumber waste is a far bigger concern and exists all over the island, and in places thought clean. There seems no concern over this? Before growing stuff in some muck you bought from Joe Developer or Trucking company it is wise to get it tested for heavy metals.
The authorities in charge of this are run a muck, no pun intended. They are mandated by laws which they themselves break daily. They won’t point the finger because they’re all part of the problem.
Enjoy your rectal cancer…
https://nutritionfacts.org/video/putrefying-protein-and-toxifying-enzymes/
Ive always found it to be a bit of a pain in the ass.
Why don’t you spread it on your sandwich every morning if it so common?
More than 100,000 chemicals are now found in our foods, drugs, personal products and everyday items, with about 1,000 new ones introduced every year.
Genes load the gun — environment pulls the trigger.
Even if we eat well, exercise, and try to manage our stress, our detoxification systems are very challenged to keep up, if not completely overwhelmed. One of the body’s main detoxification pathways is methylation, and this can be affected by a genetic mutation called MTHFR.
Any mutation in the MTHFR gene could create a serious weakness in one’s body when it comes to detoxification–and many other vital health functions.
40 to 60 percent of the general population has one or more MTHFR mutations.
So, yes, our bodies were designed to detox on its own. They weren’t designed though to function in an toxic environment. Even if you have no Mthfr Gene mutations, at some point your body’s ability to detox would be compromised.
I’m not trying to imply it’s harmless.
I’m just saying you’ve likely eaten or breathe more of it in the past week than you will ever be exposed to through this dumping..
Have you been to the dumping site? You can see fish swimming perfectly fine. No dead animals there.
DNA Methylation is NOT a ‘detoxification pathway’.. LOL. What an armchair scientist.
Taken straight from the first google result:
DNA methylation is a process by which methyl groups are added to the DNA molecule. Methylation can change the activity of a DNA segment without changing the sequence.
This in turn regulates natural RNA and protein production.
I had to keep going, this comment was too funny:
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/gene/MTHFR
The MTHFR gene provides instructions for making an enzyme called methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase. This enzyme plays a role in processing amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.
NOT DETOX LOL!
Is it any wonder we all get cancer on this island?? Disgusting!!
So will you stop driving your car? This run-off is going into drainage wells EVERY time it rains.