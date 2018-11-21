West Bayers want Barkers to remain untouched
(CNS): West Bayers have made it clear that they do not want government to approve the coastal works application being made by the owner of Calico Jack’s to remove almost 180,000 sq.ft of turtle grass and build a jetty along Barkers beach. At a public meeting in the district on Tuesday evening residents were urged to send in their objections to the ministry and lobby government to object to the application, as not only do they vehemently oppose the removal of turtle grass from the area because of the negative impact to the marine environment but also have fears this project would open the door for much more development.
Dozens of people came out to the meeting, with a significant number of young people also attending to make it clear they want some parts of Grand Cayman to remain in its natural state.
Ken Hydes, who works for Dart Real Estate, the owners of the land where the proposed removal would take place, attended the meeting to speak for both his boss and the applicant. He minimised the impact and implied that the removal would be done following best practice.
The coastal works application is being made by Handel Whittaker, the owner of Calico Jack’s, a beach bar that has been on Seven Mile Beach for many years but is now on land owned by Dart. The lease for the bar at the popular tourist spot is up next year, and given the bar’s proximity to the Kimpton hotel, Dart’s first flagship luxury resort on Seven Mile Beach, the developer is keen to move the bar, which is a hub for cruise passengers in the day and younger revelers at night, away from his high net worth guests.
Consequently, Whittaker was offered a lease on land owned by Dart in the unspoiled beach environment of Barkers. He has now made a coastal works application to remove a huge area of the turtle grass for swimming and to build a dock to allow small boats for water sports and excursions.
Answering questions about the application, Hydes said he was there as both a West Bayer and in his capacity as a Dart employee. He said that the removal of the turtle grass was necessary to recreate the experience of Seven Mile Beach and expectations of guests, which infuriated the majority of those at the meeting. Most of the people who spoke made it very clear that the idea of removing the grass was unconscionable and that Barkers was not and never could be Seven Mile Beach.
The West Bay residents spoke of mistakes in the past over turtle grass removal that led to the erosion of beaches in both South Sound and Bodden Town. They pointed to the massive impact removing so much turtle grass would have on the environment, as it provides a nursery for marine life and is home to a massive array of creatures that help feed the nearby reefs.
But the desire by residents to preserve Barkers exactly the way it is and prevent the area from being developed at all was very apparent, from some of the district’s oldest residents to its youngest people. They spoke eloquently and passionately about the need to prevent that first step towards developing the area because of the precedent it would set and the inevitable domino effect of development once that first step was taken.
Residents spoke of the beauty of the natural environment at Barkers, as well as Cayman in general, and its importance to tourism, but how it was constantly under threat, as they urged the community to stop this application.
Many residents said the only justifiable reason for the attack on the environment was greed and many people dismissed claims by Hydes that removing the grass would have a minimal impact. Most of the attendees seem to be well aware that removing almost 180,000 sq.ft of the naturally occurring marine resource from a replenishment zone and marine park would have massive impact.
“We want Barkers to remain natural,” one speaker said, expressing clearly the sentiments of the dozens of people who attended.
MLA Bernie Bush, who represents the constituency where the project would be located, urged people to show their opposition and said it was time to focus on overnight tourism, as he defied the stance of government in which he still serves on the cruise port as well as objecting to this project, which will largely cater to the cruise sector. Bush made it clear he would lobby his colleagues on the government benches.
But having left the Cayman Democratic Party (CDP) and with no seat at the Cabinet table, Bush’s influence is limited. To influence the decision, West Bay voters would need to lobby the other district representatives, especially Tara Rivers, whose constituency also covers parts of Barkers and who has a seat in Cabinet.
CNS has learned from other sources that Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who has responsibility for the environment, appears to be already inclined to support the application, despite its potentially catastrophic environmental impact, from beach erosion to the threat to marine life, such as conch, lobster and a variety of other rare species.
Other local activists, including Alice Mae Coe, who leads the West Bay Concerned Citizens group and is at the forefront of the island-wide fight to preserve beach access, also pointed out that Calico Jack’s is a popular spot for young people dancing the night away on the beach, especially on full moon nights. She warned that moving the bar to Barkers would have a much wider impact on the district of West Bay as well as the much-loved beach location.
Paul Rivers and Mervyn Smith, who both challenged incumbents for West Bay seats at the last election, warned that the application had far-reaching implications and there was much more to it than meets the eye. They pointed to the long-term plans it is believed the Dart Group has for Barkers and accused the nation’s largest investor of using Whittaker as an early stooge to see how successful the application will be.
They both warned that giving the project the green light to remove the sea grass would be a signal to Dart to press on with what is understood to be much bigger plans for the significant beachfront land holdings that the corporation now has in the Barkers area.
Smith warned the people of West Bay not to lose sight of what is happening but to focus on the current application, which will go to Cabinet for the removal of the sea grass and building the dock. He urged the people to take their opposition to government and lobby their MLAs.
Unlike planning applications, there are no limits on whose objections can be considered for coastal works licence applications, which are ultimately decided by Cabinet.
In the first instance, the Department of Environment is tasked with undertaking a review of the application and to assess the environmental impact and complete a report for the National Conservation Council, which will then give its recommendations to Cabinet.
But while the ministers are obligated to consider the technical advice, they are not obligated to follow it and can still give the go-ahead, even if the findings of the review demonstrate significant environmental threats.
Because of the weight given to political considerations for coastal works applications, organisers of the Save Barkers campaign are urging voters to press their political representatives, whatever their constituency. They said it is only voter pressure on politicians fearful of losing their jobs that will prevent the destruction of Barkers.
Members of the public can email their objections directly to Troy Jacobs (troy.jacobs@gov.ky), who has responsibility for coastal works applications in the environment ministry, Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn (jennifer.ahearn@gov.ky), as well as to their constituency representative.
Campaigners are also asking people to sign an online petition against the application, which has already attracted around 2,200 names.
They didn’t want it protected three years ago.
“Yes, we have to protect what we have, but we also have to remember that the population still has to live,” said Capt. Eugene Ebanks, MLA from West Bay.
Mr. Ebanks and others in the audience were concerned that the proposals designate much of the area around Barkers as a marine reserve, where fishing will be prohibited. The area is good for sprat fishing, according to many of the fishermen at the meeting. “
1. Dart never buys land to just sit on and not develop. So whoever *cough* (insert Caymanian last name) *cough* sold the land to Dart sold out Cayman.
2. Hydes is a puppet who Dart drags out to smooth certain deals. When applications for planning approval are being made, there is a whole other Department within the organization that deals with them NOT Hydes. Hydes = McKeeva Bush = approval sealed.
3. Wait until the application for the huts out in the water at Barkers is submitted. Oh and the pony trail people and anyone else with unregistered prescriptive rights GO REGISTER THEM NOWWWWWW!
where are the poachers supposed to land their conch/lobster/turtle now?
Whatever might have at one time been living in that turtle grass has long been trampled to death by horses running through it daily.
Alden McLaughlin and Moses Kirkconnell the leaders of the ppm aren’t doing anything different from McKeeva Bushas the leader of the udp. They are all united in their efforts to sell out Cayman and ignore the wishes of Caymanians who continue to vote for these charalatans and the rest of the unity government. They have proven time and again the concerns of voters do not factor into their decision making process. They work for dart and special interest groups not the majority of people.
Forget about the chief officer for health Jennifer Ahearn anything for DART is a yes. West Bayer’s, Barkers belongs to Mr. Dart the speaker of the house purchased land in Barker’s from the locals including the West Bayer’s themselves and the speaker of the house sold the land back to Mr. Dart. So the property where the owner for Calico Jack wants to develop that belongs to Mr. Dart Mr. Dart paid for that. West Bayer’s always remember when your land is sold it is no longer your land so you all have no more say. It belongs to the buyer so the buyer is now the owner that means the owner can do what is wished it is worst when owner have money, money talks bull shit walks. West Bayer’s remember in the future buy, lease, rent and do not sell. “NOT FOR SALE” if you all continue to vote for less you all will get less and become more poorer. West Bayer’s plenty of you all still have not woke up as yet out of your deep sleeps. Because the West Bay politician that purchased the land from some West Bayer’s and alot of the land were for future inheritance and then sold the land back to Mr. Dart. That same politician is still a politician and more sweeter yet the first elected member for West Bay.and the third elected member for West By is the politician that is now trying to help the West Bayer’s save Barker’s. Where is the first elected member for West Bay on all of this now?. And some of the same people who that politician purchased the land from and then sold the land back to Mr. Dart. Some of those same people still continue to vote for that politician. Which that sort of act has cursed and continue to curse the younger generation with their inheritance. What a laugh our poor people god help them. More heartfelt going out to our future generation. How are they really going to face it?. And what will they really do about it?.
How does Handel Whittaker know that removing 180000 sq. ft. of the Turtle Grass will have a minimal impact?, is he a qualified Marine Biologist?, has he conducted an environmental impact assessment? of course not, his only interest is making money at any expense and especially at the expense of his fellow countrymen.
Putting a dock there would be pointless, as the only craft capable of going that shallow, will be tin boats, so the next item on his list of nonsensical lies, will be to dredge a channel in from the reef to accommodate larger vessels…it’s all a smoke screen of lies and deceit
.
They will have to dig huge holes in the area to accommodate septic tanks, trenching in from Papagallo to hold water pipes and power poles to bring in CUC, then there will be a tarmac road, garbage, beach chairs, Jet Ski rentals, marked out bathing areas, charges to use our own beach and that’s before they cut down several acres of trees to accommodate car parks, bus parks and space for “local” beach vendors…then there will be security lighting at night which is not going to help any nesting Turtles that haven’t already been poached…..
Come on Planning Dept., just say no, you have an arsenal of environmental and planning laws to prevent this ever happening you have most of West Bay up in arms and the democratically elected MLA against it.
Some considerable irony here. West Bayers want Barkers to “remain in it’s natural state”.For decades it’s “natural state” courtesy of West Bayers, has been a dump for all unwanted refuse and garbage, derelict and stolen cars, and used as a haven for ganja smokers.The turtle grass should not be removed, but a limited amoumt of development should be permitted as the beach is a great asset for tourism. Hopefully with Dart’s supervision the area will be cleaned up and most of it retained untouched as a National Park.
By the way, where is the great West Bay leader and stalwart of the people Honorable McKeeva Bush, Captain Eugene, Honorable Rivers, Mr. Cline Glidden and Mr. Rolston Anglin now? Don’t want Daddy Dart to get upset with you? Hope you West Bayer’s remember this when its time to vote.
No conscience, no integrity, no common sense, no love of our beloved homeland. A lot of stooges who can only see the dollar. Handel Whittaker will spend his last dollar then he will be told again to get off the property. Then of course the Dart Group will transform it into someplace just as unrecognizable as the environs of Camana Bay. When will the power hungry money grabbing people in high positions listen to the populace instead of allowing our island home to be sold to the highest bidder? Why do we have to fight for sanity and reason?
Yep. Too right!! No more SMB for us po folk
Why don’t people simply get it… the owners of property sell their land to developers now we are asking government to regulate the use of this land after those individuals have lined their pockets….
The majority of land in Barkers is zoned for development under the planning law and individuals are selling it under those terms and then turn around and saying “MLA you need to stop that person I sold the land to from developing under the terms of the zoned used”
Seriously don’t you get the issue?
People are objecting for the sake of objecting. Educate yourself on the facts. We have run the Seven Mile Beach well dry and need to look at sustainable, low-impact uses elsewhere.The real question should be why isn’t there a National Barkers Park enshrined? Also, perhaps one should question how much damage one horse from Paul River’s tourism business causes in the very same area in question? Noted that the article declined to mention Paul’s business interest. Double standards and biased journalism.
The biggest mistake made was allowing Dart to effectively control SMB. Fewer and fewer places for us to go (as locals). Hemingways has gone to be replaced by an upmarket boutique hotel where I am sure we will not be welcome. Calicos and Royal Palms on their way out…cant the guys that ran Hemingways and run the others get together, buy an area on SMB beach and put up all our favourite places again, with deck chairs, local memberships so we can enjoy the beach again too? Your argument of objecting for the sake of objecting doesn’t hold water- we have seen what happens-development leaving local people and residents with nowhere to go. How can this happen?
THANK YOU!
How can it happen? It happens because Dart has the money to buy our MLA people. Even though Dart has had to leave several countries because of his greed and cannot return to some because of his monetary dealings, he has been a roaring success with the government of the Cayman Islands. Some people will do anything for money!
Due to selfish property owners, fenced off traditional public rights of way, and too many people like you, people with horses have nowhere to go any more but the roads…. with all those lunatic drivers. I gave up owning and riding horses for just that reason. What damage do his horses cause? Hoofprints in the sand, poop on the beach? The latter is mainly made up of grass and decomposes in no time. Otherwise its damn good for those looking for some great 100% natural fertiliser.
mixed in with the sea water for our children to swim in
take a flight on the chopper when the horses are in the water and watch the plume and this repeated every day – come on are you serious
3:45pm What damage can Paul River’s horses cause in the same area? There have been horseback riding businesses in Barkus since the late 80’s early 90’s. Niki’s Pampered Ponies Honey Suckle Coral Stables. No damage done there. But if you do develop the land the people who rely on these businesses will be out of business!!!
Dart using Handel to get what they want. Its pretty despicable… dont they have enough land and money?? Greed is going to be the death of this island…
Same Bernie Bush that the hansards show in support of environmental destruction on Cayman Brac? Or a different one?
This guy, who used the original Calico’s to justify his own attempted environmental damage? Or another guy?
http://archive.caymannewsservice.com/2010/01/04/sandbar-demo-wins-support/
https://www.caymancompass.com/2010/01/11/floating-bar-protest-burns-bernie-bush/
Perceived political expediency will get you nowhere. Bernie, stop jumping on political bandwagons to try and save your own skin. No longer under the protection of Mac, you know you’re in real trouble come next election.
Such a stalwart environmentalist.
https://www.caymancompass.com/2016/09/14/boats-abandoned-at-crystal-harbour-cause-concern/
Hope you checked their passports to verify their Westbayishness.
National Park, National Nature Preserve, Replenishment Zone, whatever you call it, it’s not there for the taking or raping. There should be no price tag on it as it is priceless. Leave it as is! Developers greedy hands off, instead take a long hike off a short pier!
Developers greedy hands….? Really
Who sold the land to the developers for the $$$$$$$?
3:42pm, you are 100% correct!! Caymanians sold their beach land and now b……g about development!!! Can sell something then have buyers remorse!!! Should have thought about that long time ago. Caymanians did the same thing on seven mile beach. No one stole anything, they purchased it rightfully. I don’t like what Cayman has become, I don’t like that the Government allowed Dart to have a free reign, the Ritz did the same thing but nothing we can do….Caymanians sold themselves out!!!
Go to the link below and look at the Marine Park Map and the area where we all go and drop our boat anchor on Sunday while we party.
Oh and it has a dock as well.
So West Bay is not good enough for a Rum Point type facility?
http://doe.ky/resources/brochures/
Planning will turn it down for Dart’s PR team and then approve a smaller version which Dart actually wants.
Handel is allowing himself to be used by Dart to destroy the Cayman environment. XXXX. He’ll probably end up getting a 10 year lease and then kicked off that property too. That area is a protected marine park and a replishment zone and should be left in its pristine condition. Dart needs to stop violating everything that is sacred in Cayman.
I think you are confusing this with the West Bay Road Tunnel application.
Don’t waste life debating this, Dart will get what he wants.
Dwayne don’t care about it because it’s not in his constituency. I hope the West Bay MLAs will stand up and say NO!!
All you West Bay people are fool-fool because the Dart Company have their plan (just like the port & getting CHEC in here) and the government will dance to the tune that they fiddle for them. It is a done deal, Mr. Smith & Mr. Rivers are spot on when they say that Mr. Whittaker is just the token Caymanian to get the ball rolling, then the big action will start. Poor Mr. Whittaker better watch out because the Dart gang will kick his behind off once again if they feel they need an “up market foreign” approach.
As for the Honorable Health Minister, he couldn’t find his back side with both hands unless the leader helps him.
Wake up Cayman, it is all about money; the envelopes get spread around like watching the Serpico movie with all the corrupt police getting their monthly payments. It is disgusting to put it politely.
Everyone who owns beach property wants it all to look like SMB. You bought it how God made it, leave it that way!! But, no surprise, CPA will approve this application to remove the turtle grass just for the $$$ fees!
So, people, no point in objecting!
nobody should say yes or no without knowing all the facts and without reading the eis.
too many naysayers….commenting on something they know nothing about.
How complicated is: WE DO NOT WANT ANY DEVELOPMENT IN BARKERS!
But you don’t own the land. You sold it for the almighty dollar… now want the current owner to leave it as is for your use. Come on
No you muppet, this is about keeping the few undeveloped things left in Cayman as it should be… UNDEVELOPED!! This will just be the start. If Calico Jacks has it’s way it would just be a matter of time before more businesses pop-up there and soon Barkers beach will be just almost all of the beaches of Cayman and that is paved over and soon out of bounds to locals. Mark my words, this is merely the starting point. First Calico Jack moves in, then the turtle grass is removed, then another business comes in and then more grass needs to be moved, but only a little.. just to make enough space for the new business and that will be granted then another and more grass over and over.
WHEN WILL THIS XXXX END PEOPLE? LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD! SAY NO TO THE WANTON RAPE OF OUR ENVIRONMENT!! WHEN WILL THIS END?
Muppet “Head” Hunter
You doth protest too much. You shouldn’t have sold “your” land in the first place.
Who sold the land to dart? Trash them not dart. Dart is a developer. Why should he be held accountable while someone else got rich
you should go to cayman brac…you would love it there….and there is not much hope of future development!