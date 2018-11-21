West Bayers want Barkers to remain untouched

(CNS): West Bayers have made it clear that they do not want government to approve the coastal works application being made by the owner of Calico Jack’s to remove almost 180,000 sq.ft of turtle grass and build a jetty along Barkers beach. At a public meeting in the district on Tuesday evening residents were urged to send in their objections to the ministry and lobby government to object to the application, as not only do they vehemently oppose the removal of turtle grass from the area because of the negative impact to the marine environment but also have fears this project would open the door for much more development.

Dozens of people came out to the meeting, with a significant number of young people also attending to make it clear they want some parts of Grand Cayman to remain in its natural state.

Ken Hydes, who works for Dart Real Estate, the owners of the land where the proposed removal would take place, attended the meeting to speak for both his boss and the applicant. He minimised the impact and implied that the removal would be done following best practice.

The coastal works application is being made by Handel Whittaker, the owner of Calico Jack’s, a beach bar that has been on Seven Mile Beach for many years but is now on land owned by Dart. The lease for the bar at the popular tourist spot is up next year, and given the bar’s proximity to the Kimpton hotel, Dart’s first flagship luxury resort on Seven Mile Beach, the developer is keen to move the bar, which is a hub for cruise passengers in the day and younger revelers at night, away from his high net worth guests.

Consequently, Whittaker was offered a lease on land owned by Dart in the unspoiled beach environment of Barkers. He has now made a coastal works application to remove a huge area of the turtle grass for swimming and to build a dock to allow small boats for water sports and excursions.

Answering questions about the application, Hydes said he was there as both a West Bayer and in his capacity as a Dart employee. He said that the removal of the turtle grass was necessary to recreate the experience of Seven Mile Beach and expectations of guests, which infuriated the majority of those at the meeting. Most of the people who spoke made it very clear that the idea of removing the grass was unconscionable and that Barkers was not and never could be Seven Mile Beach.

The West Bay residents spoke of mistakes in the past over turtle grass removal that led to the erosion of beaches in both South Sound and Bodden Town. They pointed to the massive impact removing so much turtle grass would have on the environment, as it provides a nursery for marine life and is home to a massive array of creatures that help feed the nearby reefs.

But the desire by residents to preserve Barkers exactly the way it is and prevent the area from being developed at all was very apparent, from some of the district’s oldest residents to its youngest people. They spoke eloquently and passionately about the need to prevent that first step towards developing the area because of the precedent it would set and the inevitable domino effect of development once that first step was taken.

Residents spoke of the beauty of the natural environment at Barkers, as well as Cayman in general, and its importance to tourism, but how it was constantly under threat, as they urged the community to stop this application.

Many residents said the only justifiable reason for the attack on the environment was greed and many people dismissed claims by Hydes that removing the grass would have a minimal impact. Most of the attendees seem to be well aware that removing almost 180,000 sq.ft of the naturally occurring marine resource from a replenishment zone and marine park would have massive impact.

“We want Barkers to remain natural,” one speaker said, expressing clearly the sentiments of the dozens of people who attended.

MLA Bernie Bush, who represents the constituency where the project would be located, urged people to show their opposition and said it was time to focus on overnight tourism, as he defied the stance of government in which he still serves on the cruise port as well as objecting to this project, which will largely cater to the cruise sector. Bush made it clear he would lobby his colleagues on the government benches.

But having left the Cayman Democratic Party (CDP) and with no seat at the Cabinet table, Bush’s influence is limited. To influence the decision, West Bay voters would need to lobby the other district representatives, especially Tara Rivers, whose constituency also covers parts of Barkers and who has a seat in Cabinet.

CNS has learned from other sources that Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who has responsibility for the environment, appears to be already inclined to support the application, despite its potentially catastrophic environmental impact, from beach erosion to the threat to marine life, such as conch, lobster and a variety of other rare species.

Other local activists, including Alice Mae Coe, who leads the West Bay Concerned Citizens group and is at the forefront of the island-wide fight to preserve beach access, also pointed out that Calico Jack’s is a popular spot for young people dancing the night away on the beach, especially on full moon nights. She warned that moving the bar to Barkers would have a much wider impact on the district of West Bay as well as the much-loved beach location.

Paul Rivers and Mervyn Smith, who both challenged incumbents for West Bay seats at the last election, warned that the application had far-reaching implications and there was much more to it than meets the eye. They pointed to the long-term plans it is believed the Dart Group has for Barkers and accused the nation’s largest investor of using Whittaker as an early stooge to see how successful the application will be.

They both warned that giving the project the green light to remove the sea grass would be a signal to Dart to press on with what is understood to be much bigger plans for the significant beachfront land holdings that the corporation now has in the Barkers area.

Smith warned the people of West Bay not to lose sight of what is happening but to focus on the current application, which will go to Cabinet for the removal of the sea grass and building the dock. He urged the people to take their opposition to government and lobby their MLAs.

Unlike planning applications, there are no limits on whose objections can be considered for coastal works licence applications, which are ultimately decided by Cabinet.

In the first instance, the Department of Environment is tasked with undertaking a review of the application and to assess the environmental impact and complete a report for the National Conservation Council, which will then give its recommendations to Cabinet.

But while the ministers are obligated to consider the technical advice, they are not obligated to follow it and can still give the go-ahead, even if the findings of the review demonstrate significant environmental threats.

Because of the weight given to political considerations for coastal works applications, organisers of the Save Barkers campaign are urging voters to press their political representatives, whatever their constituency. They said it is only voter pressure on politicians fearful of losing their jobs that will prevent the destruction of Barkers.

Members of the public can email their objections directly to Troy Jacobs (troy.jacobs@gov.ky), who has responsibility for coastal works applications in the environment ministry, Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn (jennifer.ahearn@gov.ky), as well as to their constituency representative.

Campaigners are also asking people to sign an online petition against the application, which has already attracted around 2,200 names.

