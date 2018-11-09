Weed a winner after US midterm vote

(CNS): Voters in three more American states have easier access to medical and recreational ganja after the mid-term elections. Michigan has voted to legalise recreational use of weed, while Utah and Missouri have voted for legal medical use. The states join 31 others that have already legalised medical marijuana, and nine where recreational use is now legal. According to the National Cannabis Industry Association, Michigan becomes the first Midwest state to support legal use, with 55% of voters supporting the proposal.

The organisation believes the size of the projected adult-use market there makes it a game-changing initiative for reform. Michigan is the only adult-use state that also supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

“This election proves that US voters are ready and eager for comprehensive cannabis policy reform at the state and federal level,” said Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association. “This is no longer a third-rail issue. Members of Congress need to listen to their constituents, allow states to determine their own cannabis policies, and start treating this burgeoning legal industry fairly.”

North Dakota, where ganja legalisation and expungement was on the ballot, voters failed to support the initiative but the fact it had made it to the ballot at all in such a staunchly conservative state where the senate candidates both opposed it indicates just how far the movement to legalise weed has come, the NCIA has noted. The association also believes that as more states legalise cannabis use, the more likely it is that federal prohibition will soon topple.

Michelle Rutter, the NCIA’s Government Relations Manager, said the victories have implications in Washington, DC and set the stage for federal reform, especially with Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives, but it won’t be without a fight.

“With the change in leadership in the House of Representatives, cannabis policy and reforms will be able to advance in a way never seen before,” she said. “At the same time, any pro-cannabis bills or amendments sent to the Senate will still face challenges, but as recent elections have proved, anything is possible.”

