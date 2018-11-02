Visitors arrested after painting parking lot

(CNS): Three young men visiting the Cayman Islands from Ireland have been charged with obtaining property by deception, impersonating a public officer and working without a permit, having reportedly told a George Town business they were from the National Roads Authority and offered to paint the car park for a fee last Saturday. CNS understands that the men allegedly did some paint work at CashWiz, a pawn shop on North Church Street, and took an undisclosed fee. After the fact, however, the business owner learned they were not NRA workers and alerted the police.

Following an investigation, the three men, aged 20, 21 and 22, were located and taken into custody. They were formally charged and appeared in court on Wednesday, 31 October, where they were bailed to return on Tuesday, 6 November.

