Violent mugging lands GT man over two years in jail

(CNS): Azeem Delano Burton (20) was given a 25-month prison sentence on Thursday, following his conviction for a street mugging in Prospect earlier this year, when he made off with a wallet, jewellery and an Apple iPhone after he and another unknown mugger violently attacked the victim. Justice Marlene Carter, who presided over the case, said that the George Town man had no previous criminal convictions, had shown remorse, and had pleaded guilty to parts of the offence at the earliest opportunity. But these mitigating factors were balanced against the aggravating level of violence used during the commission of the crime.

Burton was one of four people arrested after the mugging, which happened outside the Prospect home of the victim, Simon Boxall, the acting deputy director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands. But Burton was the only person charged with the offence.

The crime occurred after Burton and up to three other people followed the senior civil servant home from the Country & Western bar on Shamrock Road at around 10pm on Sunday, 20 May. Boxall had been given a ride home by a friend, but as he got out of the car and his friend drove away, Boxall was attacked by two men, who took his belongings and left him with a head and other injuries.

Shortly after he was charged, Burton admitted taking the phone. However, the crown also insisted he was responsible for taking Boxall’s wallet and a ring, which the court heard was a family heirloom and had significant sentimental value but has never been returned. Burton denied this and the dispute was aired in a Newton hearing. Boxall gave evidence during that special hearing and the court found that Burton was responsible for the theft of all the missing items, not just the phone.

Justice Carter handed down her ruling after reducing a three-year term by 30% for his guilty plea, and ordered that the five months Burton has served on remand and since his conviction should be taken into account.

