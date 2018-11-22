Date set for UK-CIG constitutional talks
(CNS): After almost six months of trying to secure a meeting with the British government to discuss the constitutional relationship between Cayman and the UK, the premier has confirmed that talks have now been set for next month. Alden McLaughlin said that after the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London, he will head a delegation to persuade the UK that the 2009 Constitution needs to be revised to secure “autonomous capacity in domestic affairs” for the Cayman Islands government following what he has called the constitutional overreach regarding the beneficial ownership registry controversy.
The premier will be joined by Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin as well as Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and his deputy, Alva Suckoo, in a show of unity as they attempt to secure a new constitutional agreement that will see the UK’s power confined to the enforcement and the implementation of international obligations and where the Cayman Islands is not in breach of international standards, the power of internal self-governance is absolute.
In a statement to the Legislative Assembly Thursday morning, McLaughlin said that while the UK had agreed to discuss the matter, there had been considerable back and forth on how to progress the talks and no date had been set.
But finally last week the UK agreed to meet the delegation on Friday, 7 December.
The decision by government to seek a constitutional change was triggered by the passage of an amendment to the Sanctions and Anti Money Laundering Bill in the UK that required the British Overseas Territories with a financial services sector to establish public registers of beneficial ownership before 31 December 2020. If the territories fail to do so, the law requires Britain to issue an order in council, changing local laws to force the implementation of registers.
McLaughlin has said that he does not accept that the United Kingdom Parliament has the right to legislate for the Cayman Islands when it comes to domestic matters that are already devolved and he is supported by the opposition leader. In his statement today, he once again expressed his concern about the constitutional overreach.
“Not just because of the public beneficial ownership issue it is trying to force on us,” he said. “It is also concerning because with the UK Parliament now believing that it can legislate for us in a fashion that, based on longstanding constitutional convention, it previously accepted that it should not, the parliament may feel emboldened to do so again in the future on any number of matters that it sees fit.”
McLaughlin said the vote in the UK House of Commons “represented a line that, once crossed,
cannot be uncrossed.” With the government and the opposition “of one mind” in the need for safeguards, the premier said he appreciated the bipartisanship displayed over the issue and that it was “important that we in this House are fully in agreement”.
The premier has already discussed the issue with the Constitution Commission, the attorney general and constitutional legal advisers, he told the LA, and goal was “to put the Cayman Islands in the best possible position constitutionally to govern our own affairs, to resist constitutional overreach by the UK Government and Parliament, and to continue to thrive and prosper as a modern, progressive and successful democracy”.
He explained that the delegation would seek to have the Constitution clarified to ensure the government has autonomous capacity in respect of domestic affairs and that the UK Parliament will not legislate, directly or indirectly, without consultation or, in matters of domestic autonomy, without the consent of the Cayman Islands.
“This matches the objectives of the 2012 White Paper and endorses its balance between self-determination and the responsibilities of the UK,” he said. “We believe it should be made clear that the UK’s power over international affairs be confined to the enforcement and implementation of clear international obligations of the United Kingdom alone and that it also be made clear that, provided the Cayman Islands is not in breach of international standards, the power of internal self-governance is absolute and that the power of disallowance with respect to legislation passed by the Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands be removed, as is the case with the Gibraltar Constitution.”
The proposals are not intended to secure the Cayman Islands’ independence, the premier stated, or usurp the UK’s proper role in external affairs, or even to attain a degree of autonomy beyond the accepted status of the Crown Dependencies, but rather to secure autonomy in domestic affairs.
The premier said that he would keep the Legislative Assembly and the country up to date on the issue and that before any final safeguards to the Constitution are agreed, any proposed revisions will be debated in the Legislative Assembly.
If Alden truly wants autonomy in regards to domestic affairs why is he more than happy to leave issues like policing and crime to the governor
Surely the best way to show the UK we are ready for more self governance is not blaming the Governor whenever something goes wrong and saying that has nothing to do with me
All I am seeing from this Unity Government is a desire to strengthen their position as autocrats
Let’s just take a second and have a good laugh at this line:
“continue to thrive and prosper as a modern, progressive and successful democracy””
Modern? Maybe if modern is to puritanical standards
Progressive? Regressive maybe
Successful Democracy? In a country where the two opposing parties collude to override the democratic will of the people, I think not ( 2017 Election aftermath, Port Referendum Issue etc etc)
Crack me up with these ones
As the original constitution was approved by Referendum, I would hope any amendments would be held to that same standard
But of course our “successful democratic” leaders have no interest in the will of the people
Seemingly they are allergic to it
They claim to only be interested in internal matters but want to remove the governor’s veto power and replace it with the Premier having a veto on choice of Governor
Make no mistake, this is nothing more than a consolidation of power within the political system and the UK will see it as nothing more than that
and what happens when they deny the requests… we shall see
Please ignore him. He and his government seem incapable of running a modern and free democracy. We need more U.K. involvement in our domestic affairs, not less.