Two men charged following bar brawl and collision

(CNS): A 46-year-old-man from George Town who had handed himself into police last week following a violent brawl outside a bar on Shedden Road last Tuesday night has been charged with assault GBH. A second 39-year-old man from George Town has also been charged with causing fear of provocation of violence in connection with the same incident, in which one man sustained a head wound during an altercation with several men, one of whom was said to have had a machete.

When the victim left the area he was hit by a car, which CNS understands from other sources was being driven by one of the men involved in the violence.

The victim of the incident remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition as police continue investigations into the altercation.

