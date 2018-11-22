Toddler in hospital, man arrested after unexplained ‘danger’

(CNS): Police have said that a young child is currently in hospital in a stable condition and a man has been arrested after what was described as a “serious incident in Bodden Town involving a young child in danger”. Police were called to an undisclosed location in the district at around 7:30pm Wednesday, 21 November, but they have not said what happened or what offence the man has been arrested for. CNS is aware of unsubstantiated allegations that indicate the child, who is said to be no more than three years old, may have been seriously injured by the arrested man, who had then tried to cover up the suspected crime.

