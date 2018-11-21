Three new acting judges added to bench

(CNS): The new Cayman Islands governor, Martyn Roper, has made his first appointments to the local bench with three new justices. Judge Aileen Downey, Simon Russell Flint QC, and Hugh Southey QC will be added to the existing panel of acting Grand Court judges who help support the growing court dockets. The Judicial and Legal Services Commission carried out an open recruitment process last year, advertising the opportunity for inclusion on the panel. Due to the large number of highly qualified candidates, it conducted two sets of interviews to find the reserve judges, who will visit Cayman to sit on a variety of cases as and when they are needed.

“The appointment of these three very experienced individuals, along with the previous appointments made on the recommendation by the Commission only serves to enhance the stellar reputation of our judiciary amongst both the local and international business communities” the governor said. “I look forward to welcoming them to the Cayman Islands.”

Judge Aileen Downey was called to the bar of England and Wales in 1991 and has practiced personal injury and family law for 23 years. She was appointed as a recorder in 2009 and as a circuit judge in 2014. She currently sits at West London Family Court.

Simon Russell Flint, QC, was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1980 and made a QC in 2003. He was appointed as a recorder in 2000 and has carried out both prosecution and defence work in all aspects of the criminal law. He has been instructed by the local Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for cases here in Cayman on a number of occasions.

Hugh Southey, QC, is an English and Northern Irish QC based at Matrix Chambers who became a QC in 2010. Since then he has led in key public law and human rights cases at all levels up to and including the Supreme Court as well as in the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights. He is a recorder of the Crown Court of England and Wales.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Courts, Crime