(CNS): Two teenagers who were arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of breaking into cars have been charged with possession of ganja and a restricted weapon as well as going equipped to steal. The young men, an 18-year-old man from Bodden Town and a 19-year-old from West Bay, appeared in court yesterday, police stated. They were both arrested after officers suspected the teenagers had broken into a car.

Category: Courts, Crime, Police