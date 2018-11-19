Suspect charged over resort break-in and car theft

(CNS): Police have charged a 28-year-old man from East End in connection with a break-in and theft of a car at a resort in the district in September. The police were called to the hotel on the morning of Saturday, 8 September, after the visitors discovered their room had been broken into and keys for a car that was parked at the resort were taken and the vehicle was then stolen. Police tracked the vehicle down and investigations led to the arrest of a man, who also refused to provide a specimen of urine when requested to do so.

It is not clear when the suspected was arrested but he has now been charged with burglary, theft, and failure to provide a specimen of urine. He is expected in court today.

