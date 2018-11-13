Police catch teenage suspect car thieves

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service dealt with several break-ins to cars parked in downtown George Town this weekend during the Pirates Week festivities but also managed to round up two teenage suspects and seize a substantial amount of property. The teens were arrested for going equipped for stealing, theft, and possession and consumption of ganja. Officers on proactive patrol in the capital around 2:00am Monday came upon the young men acting suspiciously in a white car at the rear of Bayshore Mall.

The officers checked the vehicle and the young men inside and subsequently arrested the suspects, an 18-year-old from Bodden Town and a 19-year-old from West Bay. They both remain in custody.

“Several police officers were on patrol in central George Town late into the evenings over the weekend to increase the safety of the festivities for all, but also to discourage this kind of opportunistic crime that can happen around large events,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations.

“Arrests like these deter and prevent such crime and we are glad to note that the festivities were fun and peaceful despite large crowds. However, we continue to ask the public to avoid leaving any valuables in vehicles, especially when attending events at night.”

Police received four reports of vehicle break-ins throughout the weekend, which occurred on North Church Street, Dr Roy’s Drive and on Main Street. Three were reported in the early hours of Sunday morning, 11 November, and the fourth was reported early Monday morning, 12 November.

In total, two purses, a wallet, tools and quantities of cash were reported missing. Police said that in two of the incidents the passenger side windows had been smashed.

