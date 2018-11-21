Claimed stolen goods help cops nab burglars

(CNS): The police have laid charges in at least two old burglary cases going back to 2016 after members of the public responded to a call to identify stolen property shown on the RCIPS website this month. Several people came forward to identify their property, helping the police tie the items to specific burglaries. But police said there are more items that are likely to have been stolen and urged people who have had property stolen to view the pictures here and here.

People can contact DC 344 Gomes at 926-2965 or DC 198 Mendez at 916-1621 if they recognise any items or if they have other information.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police