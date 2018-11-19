Still no start date for 5-year-old ethics bill

(CNS): There is still no commencement date for the much-anticipated Standards in Public Life Law, which has been passed, amended and passed again over the last five years but has still not come into effect. As Deputy Governor Franz Manderson presented the fifteenth report from the Commission for Standards in Public Life (CSPL), which deals with government ethics, to the Legislative Assembly on Friday, he summarised the content and said the commission was still liaising with the premier’s office about a commencement date.

Despite comments from the chief officer in the Portfolio of the Civil Service almost nine months ago that the regulations were almost ready, with implementation coming in the near future, her boss gave no indication when that ‘near future’ would be.

The law was first passed five years ago in 2013 but soon drew complaints from people serving on government boards. As a result, fearful that it would not be able to attract people from the private sector to serve on the many government company and statutory authority boards and commissions, government moved to amend the law.

In 2016 the amended bill was passed but almost three years later, the law is still not in force.

In the latest report the CSPL highlights its concerns over the lack of movement on a commencement date and noted that it was still trying to get updates on the status of legislation. The report, which was completed in July, said that the commission had not received any further updates from the Office of the Premier about the commencement date or regulations for the legislation. The CSPL said it would continue in its efforts to follow up with the premier.

The commission also reported that it had attempted to meet with the former governor, Anwar Choudhury, who was removed from his post in June.

“The chairman was therefore unable to discuss the commission’s concerns with the delay in securing a commencement date for the law and the amendment law and the drafting of regulations,” the report states. It is not clear if the CSPL has now sought to meet with the new governor, Martyn Roper, who arrived in Cayman at the end of last month.

Despite having no legislation in place to support its work, the commission continues in its efforts to deal with issues relating to the ethical behavior of public servants and politicians.

The secretariat is also still waiting for a response to its recommendations about a code of conduct for ministers and is continuing to review the allegations made by the Public Accounts Committee that the health ministry’s chief officer had lied to the committee when she was called to give evidence on a report by the Office of the Auditor General.

