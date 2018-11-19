Stay-over guest spend grows as cruise cash falls

(CNS): The tourism minister has revealed more information that demonstrates the increasing value to the economy of overnight tourism, contrasting with a drop in the value of cruise visitors. In a statement to the Legislative Assembly on Friday about the continued record-breaking visitor arrival numbers at both the port and the airport, Moses Kirkconnell said that stay-over guest spending has grown by almost ten dollars to CI$193 per day, one of highest daily spends in region, while according to cruise industry figures, the individual spend by cruise passengers has fallen by more than $10, from just over $115 to $105 per head.

According to the Department of Tourism’s own statistics, the combined visitor arrivals by both air and sea by the end of October had reached 1.9 million, which is an increase of 18% on the combined arrivals for the first ten months of last year and the highest in recorded history.

Kirkconnell revealed that the last time the numbers came close to that was in 2006. But then, 88% was made up of cruise passengers compared to 81% now, as overnight tourism continues to grow, boosting earnings from tourism for the economy. So far this year there has been an increase in the money spent by overnight guests in Cayman of more than CI$56 million above last year.



Overnight tourism is up 11% so far this year over 2017, and the month of October 2018 was the nineteenth month to see an increase in air arrivals over previous years. The sustained nature of the overnight tourism growth was further highlighted by the fact that October’s 2017 numbers had increased directly because of the impact of Hurricane Irma and Maria on the region, diverting visitors from other islands.

But numbers this October still surpassed that unexpected increase, indicating that the visitors are still coming even as those rival destinations get back on their feet and begin receiving guests again.

However, Kirkconnell said that while the cruise sector was still benefiting from the diversions, he expected numbers to begin to decline by around 5% next year. Nevertheless, the expected drop from the record-breaking numbers means that Cayman will still have a successful 2019 for cruise tourism.

The end of year numbers for cruise arrivals this year is expected to exceed 1.9 million, the highest in recorded history, so a 5% dip means that Cayman can still expect to receive some 1.8 million cruise passengers next year.

Kirkconnell said he was “very satisfied” with the trends and pointed to the multiplier effect tourism has in the economy, not only boosting government revenue from fees but also fueling growth in real estate construction and the retail sectors.

The minister credited the collaboration between government, community and tourism stakeholders for keeping the Cayman Islands at the top of the destinations list and the exposure the DoT is getting for its sustained marketing campaigns that are attracting record numbers of stay-over guests.

He explained the importance of the chain of stages, which starts with attracting guests through marketing, then making it as easy to get here as possible with airlift, and then offering the right accommodation and attractions.

This, he said, has helped to sustain the tourism growth, supported by the success of Cayman’s repeat visitors, with half of our guest returning more than once. Airlift will soon be boosted by the addition of Cayman Airways new route to Denver.

In addition, Southwest Airlines will soon be adding a direct flight between Cayman and the Baltimore-Washington area, the minister revealed.

After delivering his statement, Kirkconnell said he was not as optimistic about the cruise industry’s future as he was about the overnight sector, saying there would be more ships that will start to bypass Cayman in future as existing ships plying this route are replaced by the larger class.

The minister said that the government had “evidence in writing from the people who control these routes” that this would happen, even though two cruise line representatives who are involved in one of the bids for the controversial cruise berthing project indicated clearly at a public meeting in September that they have every intention of continuing to send smaller ships to this destination well into the future.

