Staff assaulted in stick-up at Al La Kebab

(CNS): Two members of staff working on the Al La Kebab truck in Red Bay were injured late Friday night when two masked, armed men robbed the food-stop at the top of Selkirk Drive. Police said that the stick-up happened just before midnight, when the men, who were dressed in black and carrying a firearm, approached the employees. They pistol whipped one of them and assaulted the other before they made off with a quantity of cash. Uniform and firearm officers responded to the scene, where the employees were treated for minor physical injuries.

Detectives said that the robbers are believed to have left the scene in a vehicle. At least two other people, believed to be customers, were possibly on scene at the time of the robbery and the police are asking them to come forward.

This is the second time in less than five months that the truck has been robbed. In July two armed robbers, one armed with a machete and the other a handgun, who fired shots in the air during the hold-up, escaped with cash and an employee’s handbag.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives directly at 936-0759, send the police a tip online via the RCIPS website, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

