DoE cares for rescued sick green turtle

(CNS): A sea turtle found by local boaters on Wednesday floating on the water’s surface in Crystal Harbour is currently being cared for by the Department of Environment. Experts are still not sure what is wrong with the 4-year-old green turtle but it was found in distress and believed to have been sick for some time.

The boaters who found the animal contacted the DoE’s turtle team. Staff from Island Vet and the Cayman Turtle Centre volunteered to help the DoE, administering antibiotics and performing X-rays.

“The turtle is now under the DoE’s care and is being fed periodically, being kept warm in a container and receiving regular check-ups, ” the DoE said in a post on its FB page, thanking all those involved.

Anyone who sees a turtles that might be in distress is urged to call 938-6378.



Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature