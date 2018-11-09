HSA experts warn screens causing depression in kids

(CNS): As part of its activities to mark the World Mental Health Day last month, the Health Service Authority’s Psychiatry and Behavioural Health Department held a range of sessions on the connection between the overuse of screens, such as mobile phones and tablets, and the decreasing trend in human social interactions and episodes of depression and anxiety, as well as lower levels of happiness among young people. In an effort to spread awareness of the negative effects of screens, the HSA worked with the health ministry, Youth Services Unit, churches and schools to target local children and adolescents.

“We wanted to focus heavily on prevention, and as half of all mental illnesses begin by the age of 14, it was most reasonable to speak to Year 6 students who fall within the 10-12 age range,” Kenneth Figueira, Occupational Therapist at HSA, said in a release. “At this stage they may be very susceptible to content shown on television, video games and the internet, and may already have begun to experience some of the negative effects of growing up in a technological age, such as cyber-bullying.”

Activities included a youth debate at the North Side Seventh Day Adventist Church and a 45-minute educational session at George Town Primary School, Sir John A Cumber Primary School, Savannah Primary School, Red Bay Primary School and Prospect Primary School.

The Psychiatry and Behavioural Health Department also focused on the training of health practitioners as well as members of the public on how to detect and assist persons experiencing mental health problems, holding a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training session at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

“The aim of delivering the MHFA course is to make it a priority in these islands on par with physical first aid,” said Pamella Williams, Mental Health Nurse and co-facilitator of the course. “Over 125 mental health first aiders have been trained at the HSA since the inception of the course, making it the leading mental health training course on the island. The journey since the beginning has been rewarding and individuals who have participated thus far have rated it highly, expressing that they have learned so much on issues related to mental illness and mental health in their everyday lives and the lives of their loved ones.”

Head of Psychiatry Dr Arline McGill explained that while there has been increased awareness through the MHFA training and other forums, the idea of MHFA and providing mental health support is still fairly new for most.

“We are reminded every year on WMHD that it is very important to focus on our mental health as we develop and create healthy minds as we do our bodies. Promoting this balanced approach is much dependent on our knowledge and understanding of our mental health and the different issues we might encounter that can and will affect us in our daily lives,” McGill added.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the expanding use of online technologies, while undoubtedly bringing many benefits, can also bring additional pressures, as connectivity to virtual networks at any time of the day and night grows. The WHO has appealed for more to be done to help build mental resilience from an early age to prevent mental distress and illness among adolescents and young adults.

It advises governments and those working in the social, health and education sectors to develop initiatives that educate these age groups on ways to look after their mental health, and to help peers, parents and teachers know how best to provide support to a young person going through mental illness.

For more information on HSA mental health services, call (345) 244-2650.

Category: Health, Mental Health