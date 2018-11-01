Rule change paves way for more aid to BOTs

(CNS): The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has agreed to a rule change that allows more aid to go to wealthier countries in the event of disasters, which means Britain could in future offer more financial support to its overseas territories, including Cayman, in the wake of a hurricane. The news was revealed by the BBC on Thursday, and Governor Martyn Roper confirmed the change at his first press conference here. Last year some of the territories hit badly by hurricanes missed out on financial help from Britain because their GDPs are too high.

The Cayman Islands also had to finance its own rebuilding after both Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and Hurricane Paloma in 2010 for the same reason.

But the UK has been pressuring the OECD to a new mechanism for overseas aid that would put the territories on an official list of poorer countries, making them eligible for official development assistance (ODA) in the event of a disaster.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt told the BBC the “significant rule change” was “a major victory” for the UK, which now had “more options in how it can help a nation recover and become more resilient to shocks”.

It is understood that it will apply to long-term reconstruction aid only, not short-term humanitarian relief.

“The British public are strong supporters of providing help in the wake of disasters, including long-term reconstruction,” Mordaunt said. “They want to help people, especially when they are from nations we have close ties to. Not being able to pay for that help from the aid budget, because a nation’s economy was doing well before a hurricane, earthquake or other disaster hit, was illogical and had to change.”

