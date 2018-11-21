Romaine lettuce pulled from local stores

(CNS): Following an alert issued by the US Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday that outbreaks of E. coli appear to be linked to romaine lettuce, many Cayman stores and restaurants have pulled the produce from their shelves and menus. The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is also urging the public, restaurant operators, wholesalers, and retailers not to purchase, eat, serve or sell romaine lettuce until otherwise notified.

The CDC has said it is trying to learn more about the outbreak of the disease but consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home are being urged to throw it away, even if some of it was already consumed with no ill-effects, and clean the refrigerator where it was kept.

So far, 32 people in eleven different states in the US have been infected with the strain of the bacteria called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7. Thirteen people have been hospitalised but no deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, 18 ill people have been infected with the same strain in Ontario and Quebec.

The CDC said the Epidemiologic evidence indicates that romaine lettuce is a likely source of the outbreak as the bacteria is the same as the strain isolated from people who became ill in a 2017 outbreak linked to leafy greens in the United States and to romaine lettuce in Canada.

As no particular common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand of the popular lettuce has been identified as causing this latest outbreak, the CDC is urging people to stop consuming all types of romaine lettuce. The CDC also said people should talk with their healthcare provider if they are feeling unwell and to write down the food eaten in the week before getting sick.

Environmental Health Officers here in the Cayman Islands said they have had made contact with all wholesalers and local supermarkets to ensure the removal of all affected products from their shelves.

The DEH said that E. coli is a common bacteria found in the human digestive system. Its presence in food and water is an indication of faecal contamination. In rare circumstances, the organism can result in more severe illnesses, such as adult kidney failure, bleeding and seizures.

Anyone who has eaten this product and experiences any of these symptoms is asked to contact a medical provider immediately. For further information concerning local efforts, contact the DEH at 949-6696. For other details, visit the CDC website.

