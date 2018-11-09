Profits flow in for private water company

(CNS): The president and CEO of Consolidated Water, Frederick McTaggart, reported in the company’s latest financial report that it enjoyed a double-digit increase in gross profit across all business segments in the third quarter of this year. The company, which operates desalination plants here and around the region and also supplies water to the West Bay area of Grand Cayman, said its retail desalination operations benefitted from higher volumes and fuel pass-through charges, and its manufacturing operations improved thanks to increased order flows and higher use.

“Income from operations for the third quarter more than doubled year-over-year to $2.6 million, and net earnings for the period were up over 3.5 times from 2017 levels, thanks to a one-time gain of approximately $1.9 million, reflecting the favorable resolution of outstanding litigation in the British Virgin Islands,” McTaggart said in the release about the report.

“Our capital allocation priorities remain the same: investing in the business and returning the capital to our shareholders in the form of dividends. Our capital expenditures will decrease now that the Windsor plant is completed but will remain above last year’s levels as we also continue to work on the expansion of the Abel Castillo Water Works plant in Grand Cayman. The improvements to this plant will continue through the first quarter of 2019,” he added.

Currently in discussions to sell its operations in Belize, the company said it had repatriated $2.75 million from that country after many years of difficulties in transferring funds due to the economic conditions in the region.

Total revenues for the third quarter 2018 were $18.8 million, representing a 13.6% increase from $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. The first nine months of 2018 were up 5.3% compared with 2017, the company reported.

