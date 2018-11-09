Profits flow in for private water company
(CNS): The president and CEO of Consolidated Water, Frederick McTaggart, reported in the company’s latest financial report that it enjoyed a double-digit increase in gross profit across all business segments in the third quarter of this year. The company, which operates desalination plants here and around the region and also supplies water to the West Bay area of Grand Cayman, said its retail desalination operations benefitted from higher volumes and fuel pass-through charges, and its manufacturing operations improved thanks to increased order flows and higher use.
“Income from operations for the third quarter more than doubled year-over-year to $2.6 million, and net earnings for the period were up over 3.5 times from 2017 levels, thanks to a one-time gain of approximately $1.9 million, reflecting the favorable resolution of outstanding litigation in the British Virgin Islands,” McTaggart said in the release about the report.
“Our capital allocation priorities remain the same: investing in the business and returning the capital to our shareholders in the form of dividends. Our capital expenditures will decrease now that the Windsor plant is completed but will remain above last year’s levels as we also continue to work on the expansion of the Abel Castillo Water Works plant in Grand Cayman. The improvements to this plant will continue through the first quarter of 2019,” he added.
Currently in discussions to sell its operations in Belize, the company said it had repatriated $2.75 million from that country after many years of difficulties in transferring funds due to the economic conditions in the region.
Total revenues for the third quarter 2018 were $18.8 million, representing a 13.6% increase from $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. The first nine months of 2018 were up 5.3% compared with 2017, the company reported.
water auth charges 1.5% if bills not paid by 21 every mt? civil service pay always later in mt except december…so…
Only 37% of revenue, but 51% of profits generated in Cayman.
From their 10Q:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/928340/000114420418058352/tv505708_10q.htm
The Company sells water through its retail operations under a license issued in July 1990 by the Cayman Islands government that grants Cayman Water the exclusive right to provide potable water to customers within its licensed service area. As discussed below, this license was set to expire in July 2010 but has since been extended while negotiations for a new license take place. Pursuant to the license, Cayman Water has the exclusive right to produce potable water and distribute it by pipeline to its licensed service area, which consists of two of the three most populated areas of Grand Cayman, the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas. For the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, the Company generated approximately 33% and 33%, respectively, of its consolidated revenues and 45% and 48%, respectively, of its consolidated gross profit from the retail water operations conducted pursuant to Cayman Water’s exclusive license. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, the Company generated approximately 37% and 38%, respectively, of its consolidated revenues and 51% and 52%, respectively, of its consolidated gross profit from the retail water operations conducted pursuant to Cayman Water’s exclusive license.
The license was originally scheduled to expire in July 2010 but has been extended several times by the Cayman Islands government in order to provide the parties with additional time to negotiate the terms of a new license agreement. The most recent extension of the license expired on January 31, 2018. The Company continues to provide water subsequent to January 31, 2018 on the assumption that the license has been further extended to allow the parties to continue negotiations without interruption to an essential service.
In October 2016, the Government of the Cayman Islands passed legislation which created a new utilities regulation and competition office (“OfReg”). OfReg is an independent and accountable regulatory body with a view of protecting the rights of consumers, encouraging affordable utility services, and promoting competition. OfReg, which began operations in January 2017, has the ability to supervise, monitor and regulate multiple utility undertakings and markets. Supplemental legislation was passed by the Government of the Cayman Islands in April 2017, which transferred responsibility for economic regulation of the water utility sector and the retail license negotiations from the WAC to OfReg in May 2017. The Company began license negotiations with OfReg in July 2017 and such negotiations are continuing. On November 2, 2018, the Company received a letter from OfReg in which OfReg rejected the Company’s most recent commercial proposal. Further, OfReg indicated that if the Company is unwilling to submit a new proposal offering certain additional concessions, then OfReg will have to consider its other available options. The Company has not yet determined how it will respond to this correspondence from OfReg. The Company cannot make any assurances that it will be able to reach an agreement with OfReg for a new license or that the terms of any license agreed to will be on terms as favorable to the Company as the terms of the license that expired January 31, 2018.
The Cayman Islands government could ultimately grant a third party a license to service some or all of Cayman Water’s present service area. However, as set forth in the existing license, “the Governor hereby agrees that upon the expiry of the term of this Licence or any extension thereof, he will not grant a licence or franchise to any other person or company for the processing, distribution, sale and supply of water within the Licence Area without having first offered such a licence or franchise to the Company on terms no less favourable than the terms offered to such other person or company.”
The Company is presently unable to determine what impact the resolution of its retail license negotiations will have on its cash flows, financial condition or results of operations but such resolution could result in a material reduction (or the loss) of the operating income and cash flows the Company has historically generated from Cayman Water retail operations and could require the Company to record impairment losses to reduce the carrying values of its retail segment assets. Such impairment losses could have a material adverse impact on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations.