Prisoners to act as back-up for garbage pick-up

(CNS): Inmates at HMP Northward are being trained to collect garbage so that they can assist the Department of Environmental Health if there are future staff shortages or absenteeism to avoid the situation Cayman has endured for the last year of constant delays to rubbish pick-up. The minister responsible for the department, Dwayne Seymour, admitted that the entire garbage collection fiasco had become embarrassing and he was pleased with the initiative to use low-risk, trained prisoners as assistant waste collectors by the new management at the landfill and avoid the problem of rubbish piling up in the streets at Christmas, as it did last year.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Seymour said the inmates would not be driving trucks but would be riding on the back or clearing roadsides. He said there would be no risk to the community and that the inmates would be supervised. This would help them in their transition back into society when they are released and they would all be assessed before they joined the garbage teams, he said.

“We have to try,” he told the parliament. “If it doesn’t work, then we will change our strategy.”

The DEH continues to battle with performance problems of some staff and their failure to turn up for work on a regular basis, and Seymour noted that the lengthy internal disciplinary process for civil servants means they cannot just be fired.

Seymour told his colleagues that he, too, was frustrated over the pace by which the staff challenges were being handled, but he said it was important to treat these Caymanian government workers fairly and ensure they were treated in accordance with the public service law.

“I don’t hire and fire,” Seymour said, acknowledging that it was taking a long time. “It is embarrassing for our country that we have a national problem such as this and it couldn’t be remedied as quick as possible,” he added, indicating that things he could not reveal were happening behind the scenes.

Seymour said that having prisoners trained as assistants would mean they could step up whenever there are staff problems and prevent collections from falling behind, adding that they could also engage in roadside clean-ups.

He called for the implementation of some form of direct ticketing system for littering, noting that people throw garbage out of their car windows.

Despite recent concerns that government was attempting to privatise garbage collection by contracting private sector companies to pick up garbage when the DEH was failing to meet its obligations, Seymour assured the House that the Department of Environmental Health is collecting all the garbage.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: environmental health, Health