Bank’s 15-year president is first casualty of sale

(CNS): Cayman National Bank has confirmed that Ormond Williams, who has been its president for more than 15 years, has left the financial organisation as of yesterday. A short statement released Thursday said the bank and Williams had “parted company”. No details were given about the reasons for his departure but CNS understands it was not initiated by Williams. Although the bank has not confirmed that the former president was fired, CNS learned ahead of the holiday weekend that Williams was in the firing line of the bank’s new majority shareholders, the Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd, following the recent sale.

In the statement, Stuart Dack, who is still the board chairman of Cayman National Corporation, wished him well, saying, “During his time with Cayman National, Ormond has been the leader of CNB and accomplished much during his tenure.”

At a recent meeting, as part of the process of the sale to Republic, Dack told shareholders that the new owners had indicated plans to leave things, such as staff and the bank’s board of directors, as they are for a while. However, local social media posts indicate that the bank may make more changes to the current leadership team, after all.

