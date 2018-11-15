Bank’s 15-year president is first casualty of sale

| 15/11/2018 | 10 Comments
Cayman News Service

Ormond Williams

(CNS): Cayman National Bank has confirmed that Ormond Williams, who has been its president for more than 15 years, has left the financial organisation as of yesterday. A short statement released Thursday said the bank and Williams had “parted company”. No details were given about the reasons for his departure but CNS understands it was not initiated by Williams. Although the bank has not confirmed that the former president was fired, CNS learned ahead of the holiday weekend that Williams was in the firing line of the bank’s new majority shareholders, the Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd, following the recent sale.

In the statement, Stuart Dack, who is still the board chairman of Cayman National Corporation, wished him well, saying, “During his time with Cayman National, Ormond has been the leader of CNB and accomplished much during his tenure.”

At a recent meeting, as part of the process of the sale to Republic, Dack told shareholders that the new owners had indicated plans to leave things, such as staff and the bank’s board of directors, as they are for a while. However, local social media posts indicate that the bank may make more changes to the current leadership team, after all.

  1. Anonymous says:
    15/11/2018 at 9:23 pm

    This power play by the Trinidadians is about escaping from their own troubled nation. These wise shareholders sold out in order to get head of the escape from Cayman’s own troubled nation.

  2. Anonymous says:
    15/11/2018 at 9:05 pm

    Many more firings to come. I have moved my money, left enough to keep the account open.

  3. Seemore says:
    15/11/2018 at 7:41 pm

    Is it safe to leave our money with cnb?

    • Anonymous says:
      15/11/2018 at 9:24 pm

      If you want to prop up Trinidadian debt

    • Shareholder xA says:
      15/11/2018 at 9:28 pm

      CNB shareholder do not have any confidence in Board of Directors. They did not even know their own AOA. Shareholders are tired of paying $200,000 per annum salary and while only paying 3% dividends .

  4. Anonymous says:
    15/11/2018 at 7:16 pm

    Shame on the money hungry board members and share holders for selling out!

  5. Richard Wadd says:
    15/11/2018 at 6:56 pm

    My Grandfather always said that while we learn from our mistakes, Wise men learn from the mistakes made by others.
    With the most glaring examples of just how destructive investors from the ‘Eastern Caribbean’ are, right next door to us (Jamaica), it beggars beliefe that Caymanians would allow this to happen to a home-grown institution that was our pride & joy. I guess it can be summed-up with just one word, GREED.

  6. SMH says:
    15/11/2018 at 6:51 pm

    Disgraceful treatment by the CNB Board of Directors.
    Mr. Ormond deserved much better as he was a great leader. I can only imagine how the rest of the staff will be treated during the transition. SMH

    • Anonymous says:
      15/11/2018 at 7:43 pm

      “Dack told shareholders that the new owners had indicated plans to leave things, such as staff and the bank’s board of directors, as they are for a while.”

      I suppose one could argue a few weeks is “a while”.

