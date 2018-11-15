Bank’s 15-year president is first casualty of sale
(CNS): Cayman National Bank has confirmed that Ormond Williams, who has been its president for more than 15 years, has left the financial organisation as of yesterday. A short statement released Thursday said the bank and Williams had “parted company”. No details were given about the reasons for his departure but CNS understands it was not initiated by Williams. Although the bank has not confirmed that the former president was fired, CNS learned ahead of the holiday weekend that Williams was in the firing line of the bank’s new majority shareholders, the Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd, following the recent sale.
In the statement, Stuart Dack, who is still the board chairman of Cayman National Corporation, wished him well, saying, “During his time with Cayman National, Ormond has been the leader of CNB and accomplished much during his tenure.”
This power play by the Trinidadians is about escaping from their own troubled nation. These wise shareholders sold out in order to get head of the escape from Cayman’s own troubled nation.
Many more firings to come. I have moved my money, left enough to keep the account open.
Is it safe to leave our money with cnb?
If you want to prop up Trinidadian debt
CNB shareholder do not have any confidence in Board of Directors. They did not even know their own AOA. Shareholders are tired of paying $200,000 per annum salary and while only paying 3% dividends .
Shame on the money hungry board members and share holders for selling out!
My Grandfather always said that while we learn from our mistakes, Wise men learn from the mistakes made by others.
With the most glaring examples of just how destructive investors from the ‘Eastern Caribbean’ are, right next door to us (Jamaica), it beggars beliefe that Caymanians would allow this to happen to a home-grown institution that was our pride & joy. I guess it can be summed-up with just one word, GREED.
Yes Sir, there is plenty of that around here. Just look at our so called leaders.
Disgraceful treatment by the CNB Board of Directors.
Mr. Ormond deserved much better as he was a great leader. I can only imagine how the rest of the staff will be treated during the transition. SMH
“Dack told shareholders that the new owners had indicated plans to leave things, such as staff and the bank’s board of directors, as they are for a while.”
I suppose one could argue a few weeks is “a while”.