Port boss officially fired

(CNS): Clement Reid has been formally fired as director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, officials from PACI have confirmed. In a brief e-mail statement, Acting Director Joseph Woods said that “by mutual consent, the employment of the port director, Clement Reid, was terminated on 23 November”. Reid had been on paid required leave since May. “The board extends its appreciation to Mr Reid for his many years of service at the Port Authority. No further statement will be made in relation to this matter,” Woods added.

Reid’s termination comes in the wake of a catalog of scandals surrounding mismanagement and misuse of public funds at the authority. The issues came to light with the publication of a report by the auditor general earlier this year. Reid was accused of breaching recruitment practices, spending over $130,000 decorating the port offices without approval, allowing staff to go on paid leave to work for the former opposition leader, and of turning a blind eye to the theft of boat engines, among other allegations.

Initially, it appeared the board was willing to give Reid another chance, despite stating that the auditor’s findings appeared to amount to gross misconduct. However, when the details became public, he was suspended from his job while further inquiries were made.

No details have been revealed about what the internal investigation into the director revealed or on what terms he has been fired. A recruitment process for the post of PACI director is expected to begin soon but in the meantime Woods is expected to remain acting as director as well as continuing in his own job as head of port security and cruise operations.

With four other senior managers sacked in August and another, who was accused and cleared of sexual misconduct, now on extended sick leave, the management team is spread thin as government continues negotiations for the proposed cruise berthing and extended cargo facility in George Town. If the project goes ahead, PACI would be at the heart of the Cayman Islands’ largest and most controversial capital project in history.

