Police seek owners of stolen goods

(CNS): The police have recovered a large number of items during searches that they believe were stolen and are now seeking to reunite the property with its owners. The items recovered include jewellery, watches, power tools, electronics and cellphones. People can view the items on the RCIPS website here and here and if they recognise anything can contact DC 344 Gomes at 926-2965 or DC 198 Mendez at 916-1621. The police also reminded the public to discreetly mark their items or write down the make, model and serial numbers of all valuable items in the event that they are stolen to assist officers in their investigations.

Anyone who has any information about the theft of the goods can also contact the same two detectives. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police