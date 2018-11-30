Police chopper comes to rescue on Little Cayman

(CNS): The RCIPS Air Operations Unit carried out two emergency medical evacuations from Little Cayman in less than 48 hours this week after two women in two separate incidents needed to be airlifted to the George Town hospital on Grand Cayman. The first was on Tuesday evening, when a woman who had been diving had decompression issues; and the second came early Thursday morning, when a woman sustained a head injury after crashing her scooter. Both victims are undergoing treatment.

“Medevacs from Little Cayman are rare, but two within the space of two days is unprecedented,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Head of Specialist Operations. “We hope that this continues to be a rare occurrence but are really pleased at the same time that the AOU was able to efficiently render critical assistance in these life threatening situations.”

On Tuesday, 27 November, at around 5:55pm, the Air Operations Unit had collected the woman who had decompression problems after her dive. It took the chopper around 45 minutes to get her into the hands of medical personnel on Grand Cayman who were awaiting the arrival.

Then, around 3:30am on Thursday the unit received an urgent call for the helicopter to transfer the injured woman from Little Cayman after the collision, which had happened about an hour previously while she was on her way home.

Medical staff and equipment were taken on board the chopper, which left Grand Cayman around 4:45am and returned from Little Cayman with the injured woman around 6:15am. The helicopter landed on the Cricket Pitch at Huldah Avenue, where the patient was immediately handed over to the EMS personnel awaiting their arrival and taken directly to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The current police helicopter is fulfilling a number of roles, from search and rescue to tracking criminals on the run, but it will soon be joined by a second machine, after the government confirmed recently that CIG has partnered with the UK to purchase a new purpose-built chopper to help with search and rescue, medical emergencies and regional disaster relief.

