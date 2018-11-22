People’s voices to be heard on climate change

(CNS): World renowned conservationist and TV documentary maker, Sir David Attenborough, will be relating the stories of people from all over the world about their experiences with climate change at the United Nations conference on the issue next month. Sir David has been asked by the UN to give a landmark speech to world leaders, which will be based on submissions from around the globe revealing the real experiences ordinary people are enduring because of climate change. Speaking to the BBC, the man who brought the dangers posed by plastic on the natural world into the world’s living rooms with his TV series, will speak truth to power on the issue.

The famous naturalist is taking up what is being called the “People’s Seat” at the opening of the crucial UN Climate Change Conference in Poland (COP24), set to take place 2-14 December.

“The People’s Seat is meant to represent the hundreds of millions of people are around the world whose lives are about to be affected by climate change,” Sir David told BBC News. “It will sit there to remind politicians who are working at [this] conference — and administrators and governments — that this is not a theoretical enterprise — they aren’t working in a vacuum. They are dealing with real people’s futures.”

To collect the submissions Attenborough has launched a campaign with a video inviting viewers to share their experiences and opinions on climate change to an online poll and conversations on social media, using the hashtag #TakeYourSeat. The submissions will provide the substance for the speech to world leaders at the conference in the hope of persuading them to take the situation seriously and implement the necessary action to reverse the impacts of climate change before it is too late.

Sir David said that including voices from people experiencing the reality of climate change was vital.

“There are fishermen all round the world who know what changes are taking place,” he said. “There are people whose houses have been destroyed by increasingly extreme weather. Summarising what is taking place is an almost impossible job, but it’s something that has to be done. “People know that the world is changing; they are behind politicians taking action.”

