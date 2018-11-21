Pavement-painting scam suspects face more charges

(CNS): Patrick Sherdan (21), David Gammell (20) and John Quilligan (22), visitors to the Cayman Islands from the UK and Ireland who are charged with obtaining property by deception, impersonating a public officer and working without a permit over a pavement painting scam, could be facing more charges for similar cons, prosecutors revealed in Grand Court last week. The three young men were charged earlier this month after the owners of a pawn shop on North Church Street reported the con. It is understood that the men posed as National Roads Authority workers and offered to paint the parking lot at CashWiz for a fee. But soon after they did the work, it rained and the paint washed away.

This alerted the store owners to the fact that they may have been conned. A police investigation led to the suspects’ arrest and they were charged at the end of October with the con perpetrated against CashWiz and a similar scam at Brand Source Home Gallery.

The case was heard in Grand Court because of the charge relating to impersonating a public officer. Following their first appearance, the men learned that more charges are on their way.

Patrick Moran, the deputy director of public prosecutions, asked for a two-week adjournment Friday, as he told the court that more charges along the same lines were expected to be laid shortly. The judge granted the application and all three men, who are staying at a hotel, were bailed to return to court at the end of the month.

