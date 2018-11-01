Parchment sacked by NRA board

(CNS): Paul Parchment, who was suspended from his job as managing director of the National Roads Authority in April, has been fired. The chairman of the board of directors released a statement on Thursday stating that Parchment had been terminated on Wednesday, but he gave few details of his alleged misconduct. Donovan Ebanks said the board had completed its investigation into possible misuse of NRA resources and as a result of the findings, Parchment had been sacked.

He said that NRA Deputy Managing Director Edward Howard, who has been standing in for Parchment, had been formally appointed as acting director.

The board said it was grateful for Howard’s response to the situation and he would continue to perform the duties and responsibilities of the MD until a substantive appointment is made.

No other details about Parchment’s reported wrongdoing was released, though it is widely understood the director was caught on camera using NRA heavy equipment and other resources for his own private work. A former employee of the NRA is said to have filmed rock belonging to the authority being taken to a property owned by Parchment in North Side.

That footage made its way to the board, leading to the suspension of Parchment and a six-month investigation. It is not clear if a criminal investigation will follow, as CNS has learned that the Anti-Corruption Commission declined to open an inquiry into the allegations because its members believe it is a matter for the RCIPS.

