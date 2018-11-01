Parchment sacked by NRA board
(CNS): Paul Parchment, who was suspended from his job as managing director of the National Roads Authority in April, has been fired. The chairman of the board of directors released a statement on Thursday stating that Parchment had been terminated on Wednesday, but he gave few details of his alleged misconduct. Donovan Ebanks said the board had completed its investigation into possible misuse of NRA resources and as a result of the findings, Parchment had been sacked.
He said that NRA Deputy Managing Director Edward Howard, who has been standing in for Parchment, had been formally appointed as acting director.
The board said it was grateful for Howard’s response to the situation and he would continue to perform the duties and responsibilities of the MD until a substantive appointment is made.
No other details about Parchment’s reported wrongdoing was released, though it is widely understood the director was caught on camera using NRA heavy equipment and other resources for his own private work. A former employee of the NRA is said to have filmed rock belonging to the authority being taken to a property owned by Parchment in North Side.
That footage made its way to the board, leading to the suspension of Parchment and a six-month investigation. It is not clear if a criminal investigation will follow, as CNS has learned that the Anti-Corruption Commission declined to open an inquiry into the allegations because its members believe it is a matter for the RCIPS.
Under the circumstances…….it’s not really an incident for the Anti Corruption Commission to investigate but a matter that should be handled by CID as an alleged Theft.
How many caymanians this is now That we have trusted and put in high places because they were caymanians?? ( TOO MANY ) Now we back to square one Who To Trust Now?? But I will say this much whoever is digging keep digging lets get into that government building where so many being paid and they don’t do squat diddley all day..
For clarity, the video did not capture Mr. Parchment on his property using NRA equipment, the video captured NRA workers dropping ‘ road spoils’ on the property as they were using it as a staging area, according to their written evidence. The property is actually located in East End, and the work in question was paid for personally by Mr. Parchment in 2016. But If I was the Chairman I would be grateful to the newly appointed acting MD as well, because he happens to be the same person who the Board appointed to the first investigative team(wonder how that works when you stand to personally benefit from what your investigating?) Any one wondering why the Board did not go through the Office of the Auditor General, to conduct their ‘unbiased investigation, and then turn their findings over to the Board for a decision like other authorities do? From the Chairman, to Board Members, to Politicians, to NRA employees, they all did exactly what they accused Paul of doing, but when he no longer condoned their personal and political bidding, it was time to move him for someone who ‘follows instructions’. Like I said before the OfReg Board has nothing on this board.
3.28pm Exactly how are you related to Mr Parchment?. What nonsense you spout, he would hardly have been fired if what you say is true. The only truth in your comment is that this type of dishonest behaviour exists everywhere in government service and has always been considered the norm until now that corruption is finally being identified and punshed.
I trust that WORC will take note in it’s efforts to promote Caymanians to top jobs, we already have disasters in Immigration and the Port Authority and no doubt many more are yet to be uncovered.
another glorious day for the civil service….
Doh ! The Civil Service does not include Statutory Authorities like the NRA. The Deputy Governor has no responsibility for or control over those entities. That’s why there is a Board.
anybody not in the private sector is cig/civil service.
caymankind
Six months paid leave…to watch a 15 second video telling it all.
Caymanians were not always like this … this habit was all Mckeeva’s doing from the day he gave up mowing people yards and started singing and talking like a total idiot West Bayers voted him in. As they are as stupid feel entitled as he is to be honest ! Look at what his campaign manager and relative did at the Turtle Farm sealing it out … He had a bill of over $40,000 alone in airfares at Cayman Airways giving tickets away which was never collected. As people never stopped this fool from getting away with anything he wanted. Succession of politicians would never set him right as he has the votes and instead of isolating him they rewarded and continue to his rotten behaviour. I have been around in ‘high place’ for some time and can tell you this culture we are seeing now in the civil service and authorities all came from the habits of McKeeva and those he forced into positions of authority. Easy to fall in that trap .. well if he can get away with it so can I as the addiction of entitlement takes hold. Go on a trip with him and you will see …. it enough to make anyone vomit … how he acts and his feeling of entitlement and the Caymanian people foot the bill. I have been around a restaurant table with 10 people where the bill was over $5,000 billed to CIG.
Bravo 2.25 for having the guts to say it like it is , thanks Mac.
Paul was appointed as MD by the PPM Government, not under a McKeeva Government
6 months to investigate? So he got away with extra fill for his land AND paid leave for half a year. Seriously, how do I get a job in civil service?
Why do all these Caymanians, when given a position of power, do their utmost to abuse it? and you wonder why we get treated like shit? Sick of unna now.
I have used equipment from my jobs in the past for personal use , this was Not a problem because I asked if I could .
You really think that makes it OK?
What kid of equipment? The kind that loads up fill that you should be paying for and then dumps it on your land? I don’t see anything wrong with him using the equipment as much as I do allegedly stealing something that can’t be given back.
“Six month investigation”. Glory, glory Public Sector…
If the police do not act with appropriate haste might the anti corruption commission act? We have been here before. Anyone remember Streeter? Police acted quickly then. I expect they will again.
Poor Paul. He only did what the NRA board members, senior ministry staff and elected politicians have been doing for decades. It is part of CI government culture and politics in this country. Now it’s wrong but happens every year especially during election campaigns. LOL
I would still like to know, where is the oversight in all these cases?? Don’t the accountants, board members and other managers, ever question any of these crazy ass spending and foolishness goings on? Look how long it took for them to do anything about Lonnie!!
3.56pm You are very naive- they can hardly investigate when they are all at it themselves.