OfReg under fire after $2M cash injection

(CNS): The premier has admitted that the office created to regulate utilities has encountered a number of teething problems and has needed much more money than anticipated since its creation some two years ago. Outlining the need for more than $2 million in additional appropriations for the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), the premier told members of the Legislative Assembly that the office has not been in a position to collect regulatory fees because the regimes are not in place and have not yet reached cabinet for approval, and so the agency was short of operating funds.

As the opposition raised a catalog of concerns during Finance Committee on Friday, they said they could not see evidence of the office actually regulating anything, despite the major cash injections.

Duke Munroe, one of the acting chief executive operating officers at OfReg, said that “these things take time”, as he explained the broad and unique areas that the office is working on, but ultimately the office hopes to create a robust, sustainable competitive environment for the markets it manages, pushing prices for utilities down.

He said the office has been set back in the fuel and water sectors because of issues relating to funding, and noted that the regulation of these sectors goes beyond price. He explained that the fuel markets have not yet been defined and that research and market analysis has yet to be done.

Munroe revealed that after two years, the regulator has not yet worked out how it is going to regulate the fuel sector, in particular, in the absence of the market study, which he said was needed to inform the intervention. The premier also confirmed that his office, which oversees this new regulator through the Cabinet office, has still not received any advice about how to manage the issue relating to pump prices.

Gregg Anderson, who is the acting CEO responsible for the regulation of water and electricity, also spelled out some of the problems relating to water. He said talks with the private water company, Consolidated Water, were ongoing because OfReg had rejected the company’s first offer on the potential price regime as it was not a good deal for consumers. He said the office was now considering a second offer.

Asked by the member for East End about alternative fuels like OTEC, the proposed offshore thermal energy plant, Anderson said that the proposed rate was too high. He noted that this technology has still not been proven in a commercial environment, and although OfReg has not ruled out the proposal, the “rates are not passing muster”. He said it could help drive down use of fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions, but until a better rate was offered, it was unlikely to be a solution for local energy needs.

The members of the LA were not only deeply concerned about the failure of the agency to regulate the utilities and bring down any costs for utilities or fuel prices, especially at the pumps, but also the issues relating to the failure of the regulator to do anything about the extensive problems in the technology sector, especially the poor level of service for those in the outer districts.

Monroe told members that there had been breaches by ICT licence holders but he admitted no one had been fined for their failures to provide fibre service out to the eastern districts. He said that the regulator had decided to leverage the breaches going forward rather than fining them now, with the goal of holding them to account in future.

He also said that OfReg was working on setting up service quality standards regarding the internet and telephone service providers. Telecoms companies were going to be held to account for the internet speeds and quality of coverage to match the truth of what is being marketed, he said.

