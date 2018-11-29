Octogenarian dies after snorkel trip

(CNS): An 80-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands on vacation from the United States died Wednesday after a snorkelling trip in the North Sound. Police said the 911 Communications Centre received a report of a person in distress in the waters of the North Sound at around noon. The visitor, who reportedly lost consciousness after entering the water during the trip, was helped back on the boat and CPR was performed as the vessel returned to shore.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where he was pronounced dead. He was the 13th person to die in local waters in 2018, one of the worst years for water related deaths over the last decade.

