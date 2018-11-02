Weather expert reminds public of November storms

(CNS): Cayman Islands National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts is reminding the public that hurricane season is not over yet, and although there are currently no signs of any tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, storms are not uncommon in November. Posting on social media, Tibbetts pointed to data collected by scientists at the National Hurricane Center that have helped them to plot historical storms during this month, going all the way back to 1851. While the Cayman Islands has come through the season unscathed so far, the map serves to remind people that November can still churn up a serious storm.

The last serious impact from a hurricane in the Cayman Islands also happened to be in November ten years ago. Hurricane Paloma hit Cayman Brac and Little Cayman on 8 November 2oo8 as a major hurricane, packing winds of 140mph and causing extensive damage across both islands.

On 3 November 2001 Hurricane Michelle passed 130 miles west of Grand Cayman but wave action caused extensive damage to the Cayman Islands Turtle Farm, as it was called then.

