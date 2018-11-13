Nine Cubans land in Brac as 18 return to sea
(CNS): A boat carrying 27 Cuban migrants arrived in waters around Cayman Brac at the weekend. However, it has since left the island with 18 people still aboard returning to its perilous voyage, the Department of Immigration (DoI) has confirmed. Before the boat left, eight men and one woman opted to disembark here and those nine people are now in immigration custody. The DoI said the vessel was not damaged when it returned to sea and officials are now conducting interviews with the nine Cubans who chose to disembark.
Category: Local News
Consider this: Do you have an idea of how much it costs to repatriate each of these Cubans? Thousands of dollars vs. helping them on their way.
Simple human needs — food, fuel and water.
Frankly, I wouldn’t board that contraption to go across North Sound, and I am a long distance swimming medalist. There is something compelling extraordinary risk-taking which ought to compel our Cabinet to revisit this Territory’s Cuba policy.
Everyone
The CI Govt has an agreement with Cuba to send them back. There is nothing un Christian about following the rules of the land.
They probably do not speak English and would probably be totally displaced in GC.
They will eventually be sent back. This is a scam and a racket.
Why are there some of the same persons returning again and again.
Think people.
Yes! True! And we have to keep the laws of CI! Just like voting on gay marriage here! CI is religious, you would have to rewrite the Constitution of CI to please a few. It’s disgraceful to have that here! There are a lot of islands they can go and get married on. Marriage is between a man and a woman period! Don’t like our laws, don’t come here! Simple as that. Once you allow that, then others will want worse other things too then we will be in bad shape like other countries! Keep CI clean, both morally and physically!
So when slavery was the “rule of the land” was that not un-Christian?
At least for once this story correctly identifies them as ‘migrants’ and not ‘refugees’. They are economic migrants trying to get to the USA and we would do well to remember that.
They are refugees if they seek refuge somewhere else. What is so wrong about either the word refugee or migrant.
To you refugee is a put down on a class of people?
CNS: You don’t have to agree with the UN on this, but they do distinguish between refugee and economic migrant. See here. A refugee can apply for asylum, but this has to be in the first place they land. The Cubans who land here are economic migrants by UN standards because they don’t generally apply for asylum (there have been exceptions), which means that if successful they would have to stay here, but they want to go on to the US. The ones who disembark can apply for asylum but generally don’t. Assuming that they have the opportunity to apply, the fact that they don’t suggests that they would rather go home and possibly try again to get to the US.
More cayman drain
Anybody who is willing to venture onto the open sea in that contraption is obviously not doing it for shits and giggles. They need help.
I hope they will get them back to Cuba ASAP and don’t keavve them here for years to be let go into the communities. Money spent on them, can be used to assist indigenous locals.
simple question for the great ‘christian’ nation of cayman:
what would jesus do?
He would want us to do the right thing. Doing the right thing means following the rules and being good citizens. That means following the rules of the agreement and SHIP THEM OUT.
Hello 328
Jesus would say obey Cayman Government!
The rule has been made. They are to be returned to Cuba.
What diseases might they bring in?
How much is this going to cost?
The amounts of money to care for previous migrants this Govt has already spent has been posted on here so stop with the guilt trip.
Different time Bo Bo.
They need to go back.
CNS: Debate about policy surrounding the migrants and the cost, logistics, etc is legitimate. But there is no evidence that any migrants bring diseases – an idea that echoes the worst propaganda and jingoism currently being promoted in the US about immigrants. In fact, while there are many many downsides to communism, one of the benefits is a national healthcare system.
Ok Customs and Immigration, follow the directives of the agreement signed and send them on their way once they have been interviewed. Lets no reopen Case De Havana resort.
How Christian of you
How stupid of u, don’t u think we have enough people now on social srrvices now ? Send them on.
Your grammar is what’s stupid.
Commenting about grammar is stupid…oops
Are you a Christian? How do you know that the poster is a Christian?. With so many on this Little Rock I am sure you would agree that we have all kinds of religious persons here as well as atheists and others. Why lash out at Christians, even Christians have freedom of speech and yes Christians dime is also used to provide for these people. They really do not want to be here, sometimes they pull in to repair their boats and get food and water so they can continue on their way.