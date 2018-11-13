Nine Cubans land in Brac as 18 return to sea

(CNS): A boat carrying 27 Cuban migrants arrived in waters around Cayman Brac at the weekend. However, it has since left the island with 18 people still aboard returning to its perilous voyage, the Department of Immigration (DoI) has confirmed. Before the boat left, eight men and one woman opted to disembark here and those nine people are now in immigration custody. The DoI said the vessel was not damaged when it returned to sea and officials are now conducting interviews with the nine Cubans who chose to disembark.

Category: Local News