CIG launches NiCE Christmas project

(CNS): Local unemployed workers will have another chance to join the seasonal clean-up programme next week. But this year the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Project for Christmas 2018 will run for three weeks ahead of the holiday, starting on Monday, 26 November, and ending on Friday, 14 December. Caymanians can register at the Lions Centre on Monday, 19 November, with government paying CI$10 per hour for regular workers and $12 for foremen. The aim of the programme is to enhance the physical environment throughout the islands before Christmas as well as provide work experience and wages for the unemployed who qualify.

The programme is led by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure (CPI) and delivered through the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

“My ministry is again tasked with managing the logistics and day-to-day supervision of tasks involved in the NiCE project,” said Commerce Minister Joey Hew. “The government is committed to providing additional assistance to those currently unable to secure long-term employment. It also sees the project as an opportunity to improve the look of the Cayman Islands ahead of what is traditionally our busiest time during the tourist season.”

As with previous NiCE projects, November/December’s temporary seasonal initiative will involve repairs and maintenance, gardening, as well as clearing parks, beaches, beach access and roadside verges. A similar project will also be undertaken in the Sister Islands under the supervision of District Administration.

Stringent vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are qualified are taken onto the programme. Those accepted onto the initiative are required to work daily from 7:00am to 3:00pm, Monday through Friday. Workers will be assigned between one to three weeks work and will be paid on 5, 12 and 19 December.

Registration and training for the 15-day project will be held at the Lions Centre on Monday, 19 November, beginning at 9am. Following registration and orientation there will be basic safety work skills and conduct training, which will all be completed by noon.

Application forms are available at the district libraries in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, as well as from District MLA Offices and at the Government Administration Building’s reception area in George Town.

