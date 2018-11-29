CIG recruits new procurement boss from UK

(CNS): The finance ministry has recruited a new director for the Central Procurement Office (CPO), which is tasked with saving public money on necessary expenditure and ensuring value for money for the public purse by using appropriate procurement methods. Taraq Bashir is from the UK but came to Cayman from Montserrat, where he was head of government procurement and had helped review, develop and implement key reforms of the British Overseas Territory’s procurement regulations.

Now heading up one of Cayman’s newest departments, which was formally established under legislation implemented in May, Bashir will be expected to improve service and produce considerable savings for the Cayman Islands Government in its purchases of goods and services.

Officials said the new procurement boss, who has worked all over the world, has a track record of making significant savings in public entities, including saving one London authority £46 million by slashing procurement costs and renegotiating contracts.

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson, who is chief officer at the ministry, said he was looking forward to Bashir achieving cost savings while “allowing all bidders a fair opportunity to supply the public sector with the goods and services it requires, and, in so doing, bring about increased public confidence that the procurement process is fair and will result in benefits for the Cayman Islands”.

Bashir has 30 years procurement experience in both the private and public sectors in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. He has developed professional procurement functions at the national and local government levels, including strategies, laws and regulations.

Already enjoying the beauty of the Cayman Islands and the warmth of its people, Bashir said, “I’m also looking forward to helping my colleagues deliver outstanding customer experiences by the civil service of the Cayman Islands.”

He said that one of the first things on his agenda as the new director is the search for a local degree graduate with a “passion for procurement to complete the government procurement team”, a person whom the department can develop and train to exacting industry standards.

The Cayman government spends well over $100 million dollars per year on the procurement of goods and services in addition to major spending on major capital projects. The Central Procurement Office (CPO) is now responsible for promoting sound procurement management practices, which will result in reducing risk in government expenditures as well as cutting costs.

With tendering often a source of potential fraud or conflict of interest, the government has been attempting to make the process more transparent, accountable and regulated to avoid the loss of public confidence in how the people’s cash is spent.

