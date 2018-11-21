New lead emerges in cold case GT murder

(CNS): New information has emerged in the 2010 cold case killing of Courtney Spence (32), the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service revealed Wednesday, as they appealed to anyone with information that could help with the nine-year-old unsolved murder to come forward. In a short press release the RCIPS said there had been new developments that reactivated the investigation into who killed Spence. At around 11:00pm on Thursday, 28 January, the Jamaican national, who lived in Bodden Town, was gunned down in the Progressive Distributors parking lot in Industrial Park, George Town, where he worked.

Spence had just finished his shift and was about to drive home when he was shot and killed. A security guard who heard the shots found his body shortly afterwards.

Making a renewed appeal for any information that could assist with the investigation, the police said that Cayman Crime Stoppers is partnering with them to boost the usual reward up to $50K for information leading to a conviction of those responsible.

“We are optimistic about this case at this time, given certain developments,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We know that there are people out there who know what happened and could have information that help us bring those responsible to justice, and we are asking those people to come forward now.”

He added, “This was a violent and heinous crime, and whenever we as a community have a chance to bring to justice those that commit such acts, and closure to the families of victims, we must do so. If you have any information, please tell us directly or through Crime Stoppers.”

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed that a single gunman had emerged from the shadows, shot Spence and then ran off down Sparky Drive.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Cayman Crime Stoppers online here or through the Miami-based call centre at 800-8477(TIPS) (Note: do not dial +1 or 1 before this number.) Only tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are eligible for the reward. Anyone who would like to speak with officers directly about this case should call 649-3008 during the hours of 8:00am-4:00pm weekdays. Tips can also be submitted confidentially directly to police via the RCIPS website.

