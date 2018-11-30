New CAL plane en route to Grand Cayman

(CNS): Cayman Airways officials took delivery of the first new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after a ceremony in Seattle yesterday hosted by the aircraft maker, Boeing. The first of four new planes contracted by the national flag carrier will arrive on island today (Friday 30 November). Fabian Whorms, President and CEO of Cayman Airways, who went to Seattle to collect the new plane from the leasing company, said the new fleet will gradually replace all of the current 737-300 jets. However, the acquisition has not been without controversy.

“Following a competitive public tendering process, the unique lease structure and terms offered to Cayman Airways by Air Lease Corporation has afforded Cayman Airways the ability to be the first B737-8 MAX operator based in the Caribbean,” Whorms said in a release, though he has been reluctant to reveal the exact costs.

At the handover ceremony Steven Udvar-Hἁzy, the executive chair of Air Lease Corporation, said nothing about the deal Whorms has claimed CAL negotiated, but said that the plane was “the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft to enhance the airline’s overall operations, maximise customer comfort and bring a new standard of excellence for travellers”.

Whorms has stated previously that the investment in the aircraft will be cost neutral in the long term. The new planes have 30% more seating capacity, with the potential for a 30% fuel cost saving, and technology that improves performance and reduces operating costs.

Philip Rankin, Chairman of the Cayman Airways Board of Directors, said that after buying the 737 jets in 2014 it was expected that they would need to be retired within 3-5 years and they would then be replaced by a new fleet that would cut costs.

“In 2016, our business case demonstrated that the Boeing 737 Max 8 was the preferred aircraft, but was expected to be out of reach financially. However, the unique terms and pricing of the successful proposal from ALC made these aircraft a logical replacement choice for our retiring B737-300s compared to any other available mission-suitable aircraft, be it new or used,” he said.

Category: Local News