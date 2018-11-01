Governor won’t intervene in marriage equality case

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper says he will not intervene to prevent the Cayman Islands Government from fighting the legal challenge filed by Caymanian Chantelle Day and her British fiancée, Vickie Bodden, who have been refused the right to marry by the registrar on the grounds that they are a same-sex couple. Although Roper said he was aware this was a “hugely sensitive area”, he has signaled his clear support for LGBTQ equality. But he told CNS that this legal challenge was a matter that the local court should be allowed to decide and it was a case of wait and see what the results of this case are.

Speaking at his first press conference since his arrival in Cayman Islands, where he agreed to take questions on any topic, Roper said that having been on island for just a few days, he was still in listening mode.

Asked about the marriage equality issue, he made it clear he was aware of the particular case but was reluctant to go further than offering his support to the concept of equality and compliance with the law.

“We need to see how the courts handle this before moving forward,” the governor said, making it clear he was not planning to intervene and impose any kind of civil partnership law before this case was heard. He also referred to the British government’s policy of, where possible, allowing its territories maximum self-governance for domestic issues.

“My view is that everybody is equal and everyone should have the same rights,” he said, but stressed that the court should be allowed to decide this case.

“We need to wait and see the outcome of this case,” the governor added, as he indicated he did not want to comment on the use of public money by the government to fight the case, despite the UK’s position that it wants to see equality for the LGBTQ community.

During his address at the governor’s formal swearing-in ceremony, the premier hinted at the pressure coming from the UK over this issue and indicated that he was hoping the governor would tackle the issue. However, Roper made it clear today that he feels it will be the courts that decide.

Day’s case is due to open in February before Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who is hearing both a judicial review application and a human rights challenge. If he finds that the marriage law should already be interpreted in line with the Constitution, this means that it would be lawful for Day and Bodden to marry without any action from government.

If the governor intervened before the case was decided to pressure government to create new legislation for some form of same-sex civil partnerships, it could save public money and save the couple from a costly legal battle, but it could also mean that the couple would have to wait much longer for their wedding day.

