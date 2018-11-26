Man wounded in midnight shooting

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in West Bay at midnight on Sunday-Monday that landed one man in hospital. Police said that when they attended the scene in Birch Tree Hill Road following the report, they found a man had been shot in the side of his body. Emergency medical services also attended and the man was taken to the hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment and is now said to be in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online

Category: Crime, Police