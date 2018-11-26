Man wounded in midnight shooting
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in West Bay at midnight on Sunday-Monday that landed one man in hospital. Police said that when they attended the scene in Birch Tree Hill Road following the report, they found a man had been shot in the side of his body. Emergency medical services also attended and the man was taken to the hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment and is now said to be in stable condition.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online
I doubt Alden’s promise of reducing gun crime 60% will come true, but it’s easy to make such a promise, pure semantics and BS.
This is what happens when ghetto politicians like Mac and Eugene dumb down their people and keep them all on handouts. West Bay is a shithole thanks to them!
That road strikes again!
We don’t have a leader. All we have is a Premier.
So, run me through the gun amnesty again.
True, it did take potentially lethal weapons away from individuals who were never likely to use them for murderous purposes, and stop them from being used by those that do, (in theory). And that’s a good thing.
But how many semi auto handguns or revolvers were handed in by remorseful bandits. And how many more do you think are arriving weekly since the amnesty?
Those morons in WB, or anywhere else on this rock, won’t be satisfied until their vision of respect kills off ‘paradise’ for good.
Well build the port so the tourist can start to get shot now too then.
@12:46pm Youre an idiot if you think a gun amnesty or Alden Mclaughlin is going to stop gun crimes. Even if he did stop gun crimes by 60% that other 40, 30, 20, 10 percent means you can still get your head blown off. You need two officers at every door in Grand Cayman to deter any criminal. And if there is no guns left on island then that means knife crimes will be up then what? Make them illegal too?
Vote of no confidence is needed to remove Alden as he has completely failed this country! 60% reduction in gun crime my ass!
Government and police can’t remove guns from people. We need family/friends need report to the TIP line who have illegal guns. There is someone out there knew who have guns.
Nobody is going to report to the police as there is not confidentiality.
The by-product of this country’s leader’s lack of priorities.
Ok, arm chair leader, exactly what you would do differently?
Birth crontrol, and Sex Ed classes mandatory from 10-18.