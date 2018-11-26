Local man charged in ‘live-burial’ case

(CNS): Travis Webb (26) from Bodden Town was remanded in custody after he was charged and brought to court Monday in connection with the live burial of a child last week. He is facing charges of attempted murder and cruelty to a child. The case has been transmitted to Grand Court, where Webb is to make his next appearance on 14 December. His defence attorney, John Furniss, said that, “given the nature and circumstances of the charges”, he is seeking specialist reports on his client, who is understood to have mental health problems, and so would not yet be applying for bail.

Webb, a one time up and coming medal winning athlete, who has competed in regional games for the Cayman Islands as a long and high jumper, is alleged to have tried to bury a 3-year-old child last week, reportedly after the toddler was injured.

No details of the incident were revealed in the court before Webb was taken back into custody.

Category: Courts, Crime