Ministry indicates long wait on dump solution

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is still not expecting to sign a final contract to begin the long-awaited proposed waste-management plan until at least the middle of next year. In an update about the negotiations between the ministry responsible for environmental health and the preferred bidder, DECCO, which have lasted more than a year, officials said the contract will not be signed until after an environmental impact assessment has been completed and the bidder secures planning permission for the project. The ministry said it would not expect the project to be completed until almost the end of 2021, if all goes to plan.

According to the latest update, confirming comments by the minister in September, the project is years away from being operational. Despite the exceptionally protracted negotiations, officials claimed the talks were going well and the technical layouts for all of the elements that will comprise this proposed integrated solid waste-management system (ISWMS) have been finalised.

This includes the composting facility, recycling centre, scrap metals and the waste-to-energy, as well as the remediation of the existing landfills.

CIG hopes a draft ISWMS contract will be ready by the end of the first quarter of next year, when the EIA is expected to get underway before the project goes before the Central Planning Authority. Even if the final contract is signed by the end of the second quarter, it will be more than a year and a half after that before the facility will be operational.

Despite the long wait, officials stated, “It may seem like the negotiations are taking a long time, but the ISWMS project is a 25-year term contract with the preferred bidder to design build finance operate and maintain (DBFOM) the ISWMS Facilities, so the overall function and designs of the various facilities that make up the ISWMS need to be provided to the satisfaction of CIG.”

Category: environmental health, Health