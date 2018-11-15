Ministry indicates long wait on dump solution
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is still not expecting to sign a final contract to begin the long-awaited proposed waste-management plan until at least the middle of next year. In an update about the negotiations between the ministry responsible for environmental health and the preferred bidder, DECCO, which have lasted more than a year, officials said the contract will not be signed until after an environmental impact assessment has been completed and the bidder secures planning permission for the project. The ministry said it would not expect the project to be completed until almost the end of 2021, if all goes to plan.
According to the latest update, confirming comments by the minister in September, the project is years away from being operational. Despite the exceptionally protracted negotiations, officials claimed the talks were going well and the technical layouts for all of the elements that will comprise this proposed integrated solid waste-management system (ISWMS) have been finalised.
This includes the composting facility, recycling centre, scrap metals and the waste-to-energy, as well as the remediation of the existing landfills.
CIG hopes a draft ISWMS contract will be ready by the end of the first quarter of next year, when the EIA is expected to get underway before the project goes before the Central Planning Authority. Even if the final contract is signed by the end of the second quarter, it will be more than a year and a half after that before the facility will be operational.
Despite the long wait, officials stated, “It may seem like the negotiations are taking a long time, but the ISWMS project is a 25-year term contract with the preferred bidder to design build finance operate and maintain (DBFOM) the ISWMS Facilities, so the overall function and designs of the various facilities that make up the ISWMS need to be provided to the satisfaction of CIG.”
Great news but will it be the same environmental health intentional over-time abusive money spenders management and indentified employees that had impausible over-time records for salaries received. In which they were identified as in the environmental health internal audit report in which the matter is still under investigation a statement that were made in the auditor report by the chief officer for health. Which the report were released to the public on October 1, 2018. And no further up-date were provided to the public about the progress of the investigation since October 1, 2018. CNS can you please get an up-date for the public ASAP on the investigation that the chief officer for health said that the investigation is still going on.
More smoke and mirrors. What a load of bs.
In the meantime the people suffer with the sight of the Cayman Mountian
I’d like to describe this as ‘Third World’ but the fact is I’ve visited third world countries with a better grip on garbage disposal and recycling than we have here.
The reason it isn’t moving forward is exactly the same one that was holding everything back when I first came here in 1992 – nobody can see a percentage for themselves in it.
And sadly this ‘what’s in it for me’ mentality, with too many people who can’t see any further than their bank balances running things, is what will ultimately kill these islands. I bet if tomorrow some of those involved in this fiasco discovered that garbage disposal was a potentially multi-million dollar business they’d be killing each other trying to grab a piece of the action.
Is anyone really surprised by this? All the PPM know how to do is burn through public funds by building grand structures that no one wanted in the first place!
I wonder how much of the dump waste is made up of plans, proposals and reports about dealing with the dump? It’s been a “top priority” for nearly 20 years now and numerous people have got rich and retired out of it, meanwhile not one single thing has changed on the ground. Why don’t they just admit it’s all too hard and they can’t really be bothered?
the usual non-update from our inept civil service…
Given the health consequences the school at the foothills of the dump should not be permitted.
Dart knows, or must know that today, waste to energy, aka incinerator, is not going to fly. People all over the world have been rejecting incinerators in their neighborhoods.
Dart and his people live on this island themselves, therefore breath the same air you breath. They would not want to endanger their own health further.
They also know what “bottom ash”and “fly ash” is and what would it take to safely dispose of former and minimize the later. They know that running an incinerator would require nuclear plant operator skills and draconian controls. Neither is possible in the Caymanian island. It would be cost prohibitive to hire experienced operators from overseas. And there are still no regulations.
Besides, WTE is so yesterday and is being replaced with waste management sorting facilities& recycling.
Dart knows all that, but CIG is not and probably, being incompetent, is looking for shortcuts.
A visionary would be already looking into what you are going to do 20 years from now with solar panels, which as of today, is almost impossible to recycle.
Dart also knows that to tame an unlined dump of gigantic proportions is a gargantuan, may be even impossible task. Seeding it with grass is not going to fly either. To get an idea read this https://foresternetwork.com/weekly/msw-management-weekly/landfill-management/cleaning-up-unlined-landfills-in-the-united-states/
Add into the mix of the problem toxic sludge disposal, tons of dead animals, medical and radioactive waste and who know what else.
So the fact that negotiations take so long don’t surprise me. Dart knows what it would take and cost to bring waste management into 21st century, but CIG has no slightest idea. Just read the above mentioned 2014 article.
My personal opinion is, until this all sorted out, a new, temporary, properly lined landfill is opened on the outskirts of Grand Cayman. It must include sorting facilities. It would require hiring experts from other countries.
That would be the start and opportunity to practice. The Dump must stop accepting garbage of any sort. Now. Today.
It is really a shame that people of this country have allowed the issue to reach unmanageable proportions. Because you, the people, have power. You stopped development of Smith Cove and about to finish collecting signatures for the referendum.
Sam, at last some informed comment, you have ticked all the boxes, congratulations.. I cannot fathom how you get any thumbs down, it has to be redneck PPM supporters.
The emission control system in waste to energy facilities are far more efficient than is constantly touted by self proclaimed experts. The air quality surrounding energy from waste facilities is comparable and in many cases lower than other traditional forms of electricity generation – including diesel burning generators. It is obviously still not the cleanest solution to our energy needs but we will be able to reduce a large portion of our waste whilst offsetting emissions created through our current generation. Its worth doing some research into the matter if you’re interested. Of course we will require a lot of overseas professional assistance but I don’t understand where a nuclear plant operator would come into play.
However, of course, there is the concern that the emission control limitations as set out by the EU will be ignored.
I’m interested in your idea of having the dump stop accepting garbage. How do you think that would play out?
Waaait, its now a DBFOM? Does that mean that Dart really will be running (operating, the O in DBFOM) the dump? – Methinks that needs some follow-up questions.
How many Caymanian jobs will be created? Dart can’t organize their ranks sufficiently to hire local crews to maintain the ever-expansive DRCL holdings via proxy and beachfront. They sit on thousands of acres of unmaintained property, much of it acquired through backrooms, it many cases, pretending it’s still government land or leasehold, while teams of community volunteers feel compelled to spend their Sunday mornings cleaning them themselves. Are they being fined $10,000 a day for the Hyatt eyesore? I see they are now making Handel Whittaker front their beachrock removal application for Calico Jack’s…under the premise of turtle grass removal in a designated Environmental Zone…there seems to be an acute shortage of good faith, yet we are going to trust the inventors of polystyrene with the cleanup of our landfill?