Local loses cash after login info hacked

(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is urging people to use a different password for each website they log into and to change the password immediately if any of those websites are hacked. The FCU said they had been made aware of an incident where hackers were able to steal funds from a person in the Cayman Islands using compromised email information. It is strongly suspected that the hackers were able to obtain the victim’s login information from a data breach several years ago of a commercial website for which the registration and login was done with an email address as a username plus a password.

Using the information stolen during the data breach, the hackers were able to access the victim’s email account and monitor for any financial activity. “They then used that opportunity to send fraudulent wire instructions from a spoofed email account to the sender/victim of the lost funds,” the FCU said.

In light of this latest scam, the FCU is making the following recommendations to ensure the safety of email and login information:

As a general rule it is strongly advised to use an entirely different password for each website you use . You may wish to consider using a password manager to organise and retrieve strong passwords securely. It is also advised to avoid linking your email address to websites through use of your email as a username, especially email addresses that are used to conduct sensitive business and financial transactions. Most specifically, it is important to change your passwords immediately if a service you have been using experiences a data breach. If you are currently aware of any such breaches that may affect you and you have not changed your passwords yet, you should still do so immediately.

The FCU stressed that even though a breach may have occurred some time ago, the stolen information is still out there and could be used at any time. And just because victims have not seen any suspicious activity yet does not mean it cannot still happen.

People who use a website where they login may not know if that site’s data has been breached, and the FCU suggests proactively checking an online breach database to see if any site you use has been compromised.

One example is the website www.haveibeenpwnd.com,where you can plug in an email address and see if it is associated with any known data breaches.

“Again, if any of the sites which use that email address have been compromised, you should immediately change any passwords associated with that email address,” the FCU stressed.

If you suspect that you have an email account containing sensitive information that has been compromised, please contact the FCU at RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky or at 949-8797.

Category: Crime, Police