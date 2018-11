(CNS): Dalton Benjamin Robinson Jr (21) from Bodden Town pleaded not guilty to robbery Friday, in connection with a mugging outside the Everglo Bar on Bodden Town Road in September. The local man will stand trial next February for the street robbery, in which he allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and then made off with her bag containing cash and personal items. Dalton was arrested a few days after the incident and is currently on remand.

