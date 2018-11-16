Local LGBTI activists weigh in on UK review

(CNS): Colours Cayman, a local NGO supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community, has submitted a written statement highlighting “the violation of LGBTI rights by the Cayman Islands Government” to the Foreign Affairs select committee that is currently reviewing Britain’s relationship with its territories. The activists are hoping the UK will step in to address the discrimination against the members of that community. Colours accused the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of poorly managing its responsibilities towards LGBTI people, who are “severely disfranchised”, they said.

In addition to the absence of marriage equality and the UK’s failure to force the local government’s hand on that, Colours stated in the submission that the FCO had ignored pleas for assistance in bringing about change.

“While Colours Cayman has petitioned for legal change to end the discrimination of persons on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity, both Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin and members of the opposition have stated publicly that they have no intention of addressing these issues,” the activists told the committee.

The activists also stated that they had directly petitioned the FCO to address the discrimination against LGBTI people back in September 2016, but to date they have still not received a response.

As part of the submission, Colours also consulted legal LGBTI expert the Dr Leonardo Javier Raznovich, who has supported the activists with a lengthy document outlining the legal problems in the territories, instances of politicians engaging in hate speech, the refusal by the local government to enact any legislation in support of LGBT rights and the UK’s failure to address the clear discrimination.

See UK Parliament website: The future of the UK Overseas Territories inquiry

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News, Politics