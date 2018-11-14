Legislative Assembly faces tight agenda

(CNS): The Legislative Assembly is due to begin proceedings today in the last meeting for 2018. Facing a packed agenda, MLAs will be debating around 18 bills and dealing with a number of other pieces of government and opposition business in what is planned to be a short three-day session.

From the Customs and Border Control Bill and the Immigration (Transition) Bill, which will pave the way for major changes in how government manages border control, to a clampdown on illegal gambling, MLAs will have much to wrestle with.

The proceedings will be broadcast on CIGTV through cable providers, the government YouTube channel, as well as on Radio Cayman.

Check back to CNS later for more details on the proceedings.

