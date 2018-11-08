(CNS): The discovery of a Knight anole (Anolis equestris) at Vigoro Nursery in Lower Valley last week is ringing alarm bells for the Department of Environment as this green lizard is an invasive species that could threaten local ecosystems. Like the green iguana, this smaller reptile is a prolific breeder. It has been spotted locally on previous occasions, and this one turned up during the island-wide cull of green iguanas, enemy number one right now in terms of Grand Cayman’s natural environment.

And while the Knight anole hasn’t reached significant levels yet, that was once the case for the green iguana, which now has an estimated population on Grand Cayman of 1.5 million.

“This little lizard could potentially be a big problem for Cayman’s ecosystem,” said Fred Burton, the manager of the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit. “They eat anything smaller than themselves and are voracious predators. The folks at Vigoro did the right thing reporting it to the DoE.”

Burton’s unit has taken possession of the Knight anole to euthanise it and they are asking members of the public to be vigilant for the invasive species, and if they see similar creatures, to take photos and report sightings to the DoE.

This lizard species is similar to, and often mistaken for, the common green iguana but adults are much smaller, typically growing to between 12-20 inches long. It is typically bright green with yellow flash marks below each eye and on each shoulder, but when cold or frightened they can be chocolate brown or almost black. They can become aggressive when disturbed, often biting their attacker.

They eat small birds and smaller reptiles, and therefore pose a serious threat to Cayman’s own indigenous lizards and anoles if the species becomes established.

To report sightings of the Knight anole call 949-8469 or email Doe@gov.ky

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature