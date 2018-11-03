KFC robbed by armed masked man

(CNS): A man wearing a dark hoody and a cloth around his face armed with what was believed to be a handgun made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Friday night following a robbery at the KFC restaurant in downtown George Town on Shedden Road. Police said they received the report around 9pm about the hold-up at the restaurant, which was busy with customers and staff. No one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired, but the robber fled the location with the money before the police arrived.

No arrests have been made and the RCIPS is asking anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police